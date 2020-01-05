NFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL playoffs and NFC wild card round will kick off with a match up between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints in what is a home game for the Saints. The Saints enter this post season on a high note having won 6 of their final 7 contests. Their only loss over that period was to the San Francisco 49ers, possibly the best team in the NFC, by a narrow 40 to 46 score.

The Vikings on the other hand enter the playoffs on a low note, having lost their last two games of the regular season. The Vikings lost two weeks ago to the Green Bay Packers, thus ceding the division to the Pack and then rested many of their starters last week in the game they dropped against the Chicago Bears.

NFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Minnesota Vikings (10-6) 2nd NFC North @ New Orleans Saints (13-3) 1st NFC South