NFL straight-up winners picks 2019: Wildcard weekend

The NFL moves to the postseason now, with the four Wildcard games scheduled for this weekend. As we did throughout the regular season, our group of The Phinsider contributors continue into the playoffs making our straight-up winners picks.

Last week we had some issue with some of our picks, leading to some games missed among our contributors. The Week 17 results were:

James McKinney: 8-7

Justin Hier 10-6

Kathleen Noa 8-6

Kevin Nogle 9-7

That makes our regular season records:

Kat 167-86-1

Justin 163-92-1

James 162-92-1

Kevin 151-104-1

Our Wildcard Weekend picks are: