The Splash Zone 1/4/20: Dolphins From Worst To First?

Back in 2008, we saw the Dolphins win the AFC East after winning one game the previous seasons. Fast forward to now and the Patriots have dominated the division. The Patriots and Tom Brady just didn’t appear to be themselves this season and ended the regular season with an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins at home. They head into the playoffs as the third seed but could have been the second if they had won. One analyst believes the Dolphins are going to be a contender sooner, rather than later and could push the Patriots for the AFC East title.

Dolphins, Cardinals top NFL's worst-to-first candidates for 2020 - NFL.com

Can Brian Flores' Dolphins displace the Pats? Will Kyler Murray's Cardinals make noise in the desert? Gil Brandt ranks every last-place team's chances of going from worst to first in 2020.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins: Allen Hurns satisfied with 2019 season - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Coming off a gruesome ankle injury with the Dallas Cowboys, Hurns played 14 games for the Dolphins

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins guard Michael Deiter focused on improvement following rookie season - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Find out what Deiter wants to get better at ahead of next season

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 1/3/20: Mock Draft Prospects Linked To Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2020 NFL Draft Player Profile: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons - The Phinsider

Isaiah Simmons - Clemson Linebacker