AFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Tennessee Titans @ New England Patriots Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL playoffs and wild card round’s second of two AFC wild card round playoff games features the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots in a match up that is a home game for the Pats. The Patriots come into this game not looking their normal selves after dropping their week 17 game against your Miami Dolphins. The game was one the Patriots needed to earn a first round bye.

Despite their loss to a poor Dolphins squad the Patriots still ended the season with the top ranked defense. As far as their offence the Pats have focused on the run game in the last few weeks of the season. Perhaps as a panacea to what appears to be a declining Tom Brady. In the final three contests of the season the Patriots gave running back Sony Michel an average of 18 carries a game in which he averaged 4.46 yards per carry.

Tennessee will enter this game looking to keep the game tight behind their own rushing attack with Derrick Henry. If the game turns into a shoot out the Titans, since placing Ryan Tannehill into the starting position at quarterback have shown the ability to be explosive when needed, a point that may give the Titans the advantage. Tannehill ended the season as the highest rated quarterback in the league.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other playoff games this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

AFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Tennessee Titans (9-7) 2nd AFC South @ New England Patriots (12-4) 1st AFC East