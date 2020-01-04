AFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL playoffs and wild card round will kick off with a match up between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans in what is a home game for the Texans. The Bills come into this game fairly rested having rested many of their starters with nothing to play for in the final game of the season, thus handing the New York Jets a victory. Buffalo enters the game as one of the more balanced teams in the NFL.

Buffalo’s starting quarterback, Josh Allen has improved dramatically over the previous season while their running attack is ranked 5th in the NFL for the season. On the other side of the ball the Bills defense has also stepped up and wound up ranked 3rd best unit in the NFL for the season.

The Houston Texans won their division this year by way of being in a weak division where 10 wins gives you the title. Only the Philadelphia Eagles with 9 wins have a worse record in the NFL among the division winners. Additionally starting quarterback Deshaun Watson had a poor showing in the teams last three games, throwing 5 interceptions during that time. The defense did not help over that same period, yielding and average of 300 yards passing per those three games.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other playoff games this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

AFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Buffalo Bills (10-6) 2nd AFC East @ Houston Texans (10-6) 1st AFC South