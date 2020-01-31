Phinsider Radio: Zach Thomas Hall of Fame, Tagovailoa/Brady 2020, and Super Bowl LIV

As we head into the most critical offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this Hans Solo episode of Phinsider Radio, I break down Zach Thomas’ chances at making the Hall of Fame, Tua Tagovailoa’s love for the Miami Dolphins, Pro Football Network’s report on Tom Brady, my Super Bowl LIV predictions, and much more!

First, we kick off this episode by talking about one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game and his odds of making the Hall of Fame. Is this the year Zach Thomas finally makes it into Canton? What does former Dolphins’ beat writer Jason Cole think of his chances? Better yet, what will happen if he’s once again snubbed?

Next, I discuss Tua Tagovailoa and what he had to say about the prospect of joining the Miami Dolphins. How does he feel about Dan Marino’s praise? Does his family want to be in Miami? At what measures would Tua and his agent go to ensure he ends up in South Florida?

I then talk about the latest report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline and the potential of Tom Brady playing in Miami. Why would the Dolphins move on from Ryan Fitzpatrick—who looked significantly better in 2019? And we talk about the potential of Brady becoming a minority owner in the Dolphins!

Lastly, I discuss Super Bowl LIV and give my final predictions for the big game!

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

