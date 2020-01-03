Phinsider Player Profile - Isaiah Simmons

As the calendar turns to 2020, it is officially NFL Draft Season, and that means highlight reels, mocks, predications, and we haven't even gotten to the combine yet! While we wait for the best non-game two months in sports, that being the NFL Draft process, we now at least know the order of the top 20 picks.

The New Year brings at least a few mocks a day for me, and with this year being a bit unique for Miami Dolphins fans, faux drafting has been more real fun than ever!

Having said that, there are a few major factors to consider as we read a January 2nd draft story. We all know that Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, will make his “decision,” January 6th. However, with that word being a bit “over-used,” let’s say in South Beach, let’s call the phrase, “The Declaration.”

Whatever he does declare, we all will find out after the weekend. Until then, it is rather fun to assume he is...(relax) staying in school, so for the purpose of this article, I am going with the fact he is at the moment for drafting purposes.

I am not taking a guess on what his (cough) decision is, but should it be the staying in school route, I have a pretty good idea on my top choice should the board materialize as most experts see from picks numbers 1 through 4. This piece will not be a standard Mock, as portions of it will follow in the days leading up to, “The Declaration.”

For fun, again, this is my current hope for the Miami Dolphins 5th overall pick, in a non-Tua Draft.

Miami is in need of a middle linebacker to combo with a young core of Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillian. Simmons is not your average man in the middle, as he was a safety at one point, a freakish athlete who also excelled in track and field at Clemson, and a certified leader as a team captain. He can even help out offensively, as we all saw another ex-Clemson defender score an offensive touchdown for Miami this season.

Just saying...

As I will for the remaining picks, I will let their play speak for itself, with the help of some background accompaniment. I do apologize for a rather overused tune in the realm of football highlight reels, but at least it’s relevant here.

Ladies, gentlemen, and porpoises of all ages, I give you Clemson All-Universe Linebacker...Isaiah Simmons.

Pick #18 To Be Continued....

Happy New Year!