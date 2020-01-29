Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/29/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is a follow up to my earlier story today about the NFL’s possible work stoppage following this upcoming season. What would you as fans do instead? Would a two year stoppage turn you off enough that you might abandon the league all together? Do you think this would help foster the start up of another league to compete with the NFL? It seems like one pops up every few years and either dies after a few games or never gets started at all but with the NFL closed for business it might give someone a chance to get a foothold on at least part of the market. What are your thoughts?

