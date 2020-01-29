Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Kicker question will be a big one for the Patriots this offseason - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the specialists heading into the offseason.





Potential Jets Cap Cut: Darryl Roberts - Gang Green Nation

We continue our series looking at potential Jets cap cuts this offseason with Darryl Roberts.





2019 All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills corner Kevin Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings

What did Kevin Johnson bring to the table after he earned playing time at the expense of Levi Wallace in 2019?

AFC NORTH:

Report: Matthew Judon could be franchise tagged and traded - Baltimore Beatdown

For the past several weeks and, quite frankly, since before the 2019-20 season even began, uncertainty regarding OLB Matthew Judon’s future with the Ravens loomed in the background. Now, with the...





The Steelers must learn from the pitfalls of chasing youth - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers love to select early entry draft prospects. Get them young, and raise them right. Recent results suggest they reexamine that thought process.





History shows that drafting a QB high won’t change your team overnight - Cincy Jungle

How have teams who have earned top 10 picks faired after drafting a quarterback?





Cleveland Browns reportedly hire Andrew Berry as GM - Dawgs By Nature

Berry returns to Cleveland on a reported five-year deal.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Injury News: An Update On Will Fuller and Greg Mancz - Battle Red Blog

Under the knife.





Ryan Tannehill should be the Titans starting quarterback in 2020, but who might back him up? - Music City Miracles

Let’s talk about the real question at the quarterback position.





Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Jay Gruden: ‘I know he’s going to be able to help our football team’ - Big Cat Country

Speaking with the local media, head coach Doug Marrone emphasized a veteran coach was paramount to finding offensive coordinator





Colts Quarterback Draft Prospects: Washington State’s Anthony Gordon - Stampede Blue

Given the Indianapolis Colts’ need for a quarterback who can be developed — whether through free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft — and the recent performances we witnessed in the Reese’s Senior...

AFC WEST:

Dueling NFL Mock Drafts: Kinlaw, Ruggs, or Wirfs? - Mile High Report

A look at how their first round pick will have a huge impact on the rest of the Broncos’ draft.





Rapoport: Chargers have no decision on Philip Rivers despite reports - Bolts From The Blue

Despite reports on Monday morning that the LA Chargers had officially decided to move on from quarterback Philip Rivers, that picture became more murky as the day went on. After Fox’s Jay Glazer...





Coaches Film Room: What does Rod Marinelli bring to the Raiders defense? - Silver And Black Pride

First things first, hats off to Brenston Buckner. He was fan favorite because of the juice he brought to the Raiders while helping hold some of the young defensive linemen accountable. I wish the...





Seven reasons why the Chiefs will beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV - Arrowhead Pride

There’s no doubt the 49ers will be a tough opponent in Miami, but we can think of seven reasons to be optimistic.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants to hire Freddie Kitchens as tight ends coach, per report - Big Blue View

We now know Freddie Kitchens’ role on the Giants’ staff





LeSean McCoy says he plans to retire as a member of the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Shady’s coming home at some point.





Report: Dallas Cowboys bringing in Scott Tolzien as coaching assistant under Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys

Finalizing the Cowboys coaching staff.





More than one deadline looms for the signing of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement - Hogs Haven

Russell Okung appears ready to throw a monkey wrench into the process if he can

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ 2019 rookie class was a blend of immediate impact and unseen potential - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay’s earliest picks saw the field quickly, but the others will have to wait until the 2020 season to show if they can contribute long-term.





Lions to follow 49ers path? ESPN’s Bill Barnwell makes compelling case - Pride Of Detroit

Could the Lions make a worst-to-first jump? ESPN lays out a convincing case.





If the Bears were sold, who would you like to see buy them? - Windy City Gridiron

A recent hacking of the Chicago Bears Twitter account that indicated the team was being sold to a Saudi Arabian official got me thinking about if the Bears would ever be sold.





Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer co-Defensive Coordinators - Daily Norseman

That’s a bit of a different look

NFC SOUTH:

Saints 2019 Year in Review: A.J. Klein - Canal Street Chronicles

Looking back at one of the most underrated of New Orleans defenders in 2019.





How long do the Falcons have to get a deal done with Austin Hooper? - The Falcoholic

There should be more urgency than there appears to be, but what kind of deadline are we actually talking about?





Panthers Film Room: Breaking down the Joe Brady offense - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers will have a completely new look on offense in 2020, but what does that mean? Let’s look at the film and find out what Joe Brady’s offense has in store for Carolina.





Pro Bowlers talk Buccaneers and Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation

Players feel Winston should return to Tampa Bay.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Katie Sowers “absolutely” believes she could be an NFL head coach - Niners Nation

She is going to get plenty of media attention this week, and deservedly so.





Larry Fitzgerald’s return, playoff football and the Arizona Cardinals offseason priorities - Revenge of the Birds

Welcome back one and all to the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.





What will the Seattle Seahawks do with RFA WR David Moore? - Field Gulls

With the Pro Bowl having been played, no members of the Seattle Seahawks will play in an NFL game, meaningful or otherwise, until August, and with the Super Bowl set for Sunday, the offseason is...





What the Rams would get in trading Todd Gurley now - Turf Show Times

I remember talking to Joe McAtee before and during the 2015 draft, really just as the "running backs don’t matter" takes were bubbling up, and agreeing that using a top-10 selection on a running...