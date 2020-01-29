Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Kicker question will be a big one for the Patriots this offseason - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the specialists heading into the offseason.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Potential Jets Cap Cut: Darryl Roberts - Gang Green Nation
We continue our series looking at potential Jets cap cuts this offseason with Darryl Roberts.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2019 All-22 analysis: Buffalo Bills corner Kevin Johnson - Buffalo Rumblings
What did Kevin Johnson bring to the table after he earned playing time at the expense of Levi Wallace in 2019?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Report: Matthew Judon could be franchise tagged and traded - Baltimore Beatdown
For the past several weeks and, quite frankly, since before the 2019-20 season even began, uncertainty regarding OLB Matthew Judon’s future with the Ravens loomed in the background. Now, with the...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers must learn from the pitfalls of chasing youth - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers love to select early entry draft prospects. Get them young, and raise them right. Recent results suggest they reexamine that thought process.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
History shows that drafting a QB high won’t change your team overnight - Cincy Jungle
How have teams who have earned top 10 picks faired after drafting a quarterback?
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns reportedly hire Andrew Berry as GM - Dawgs By Nature
Berry returns to Cleveland on a reported five-year deal.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Injury News: An Update On Will Fuller and Greg Mancz - Battle Red Blog
Under the knife.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ryan Tannehill should be the Titans starting quarterback in 2020, but who might back him up? - Music City Miracles
Let’s talk about the real question at the quarterback position.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on Jay Gruden: ‘I know he’s going to be able to help our football team’ - Big Cat Country
Speaking with the local media, head coach Doug Marrone emphasized a veteran coach was paramount to finding offensive coordinator
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Quarterback Draft Prospects: Washington State’s Anthony Gordon - Stampede Blue
Given the Indianapolis Colts’ need for a quarterback who can be developed — whether through free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft — and the recent performances we witnessed in the Reese’s Senior...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Dueling NFL Mock Drafts: Kinlaw, Ruggs, or Wirfs? - Mile High Report
A look at how their first round pick will have a huge impact on the rest of the Broncos’ draft.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Rapoport: Chargers have no decision on Philip Rivers despite reports - Bolts From The Blue
Despite reports on Monday morning that the LA Chargers had officially decided to move on from quarterback Philip Rivers, that picture became more murky as the day went on. After Fox’s Jay Glazer...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Coaches Film Room: What does Rod Marinelli bring to the Raiders defense? - Silver And Black Pride
First things first, hats off to Brenston Buckner. He was fan favorite because of the juice he brought to the Raiders while helping hold some of the young defensive linemen accountable. I wish the...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Seven reasons why the Chiefs will beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV - Arrowhead Pride
There’s no doubt the 49ers will be a tough opponent in Miami, but we can think of seven reasons to be optimistic.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
New York Giants to hire Freddie Kitchens as tight ends coach, per report - Big Blue View
We now know Freddie Kitchens’ role on the Giants’ staff
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
LeSean McCoy says he plans to retire as a member of the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Shady’s coming home at some point.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Report: Dallas Cowboys bringing in Scott Tolzien as coaching assistant under Mike McCarthy - Blogging The Boys
Finalizing the Cowboys coaching staff.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
More than one deadline looms for the signing of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement - Hogs Haven
Russell Okung appears ready to throw a monkey wrench into the process if he can
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ 2019 rookie class was a blend of immediate impact and unseen potential - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay’s earliest picks saw the field quickly, but the others will have to wait until the 2020 season to show if they can contribute long-term.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions to follow 49ers path? ESPN’s Bill Barnwell makes compelling case - Pride Of Detroit
Could the Lions make a worst-to-first jump? ESPN lays out a convincing case.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
If the Bears were sold, who would you like to see buy them? - Windy City Gridiron
A recent hacking of the Chicago Bears Twitter account that indicated the team was being sold to a Saudi Arabian official got me thinking about if the Bears would ever be sold.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings name Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer co-Defensive Coordinators - Daily Norseman
That’s a bit of a different look
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints 2019 Year in Review: A.J. Klein - Canal Street Chronicles
Looking back at one of the most underrated of New Orleans defenders in 2019.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
How long do the Falcons have to get a deal done with Austin Hooper? - The Falcoholic
There should be more urgency than there appears to be, but what kind of deadline are we actually talking about?
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers Film Room: Breaking down the Joe Brady offense - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers will have a completely new look on offense in 2020, but what does that mean? Let’s look at the film and find out what Joe Brady’s offense has in store for Carolina.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Pro Bowlers talk Buccaneers and Jameis Winston - Bucs Nation
Players feel Winston should return to Tampa Bay.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Katie Sowers “absolutely” believes she could be an NFL head coach - Niners Nation
She is going to get plenty of media attention this week, and deservedly so.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Larry Fitzgerald’s return, playoff football and the Arizona Cardinals offseason priorities - Revenge of the Birds
Welcome back one and all to the best hour of Arizona Cardinals talk on the web.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
What will the Seattle Seahawks do with RFA WR David Moore? - Field Gulls
With the Pro Bowl having been played, no members of the Seattle Seahawks will play in an NFL game, meaningful or otherwise, until August, and with the Super Bowl set for Sunday, the offseason is...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
What the Rams would get in trading Todd Gurley now - Turf Show Times
I remember talking to Joe McAtee before and during the 2015 draft, really just as the "running backs don’t matter" takes were bubbling up, and agreeing that using a top-10 selection on a running...
