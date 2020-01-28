Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/28/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is more or less a follow up to last nights question. A couple of people mentioned Josh Rosen as being our guy. So the question is do you think Josh is or could be our guy and should we pass on a quarterback in next years draft (at least during the first round) and focus on other parts of the team that are lacking, maybe say offensive line or pass rusher, etc...?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.