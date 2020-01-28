Dolphins work out free agent Alex Collins, CFL star Chris Streveler

The Miami Dolphins are leaving no stone unturned as general manager Chris Grier looks to to inject more talent into his roster.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Miami worked out former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins and Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler. Collins, 25, last played for the Ravens in 2018. He started 10 games and rushed for 411 yards, 3.6 yards per cary, and seven touchdowns. He also recorded 15 receptions and an additional touchdown through the air. Collins was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury in December of that year and hasn’t played a down since.

The primary reason for Collins’ downfall was a 2019 arrest for possession of marijuana and a handgun in his vehicle following a car accident. The Ravens released him and he was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation. It now appears that Collins is ready to find his way back onto an NFL roster. His three-week suspension from the NFL was served as a free agent this past season.

Streveler, 25, began his football career with South Dakota State University. He signed with the Blue Bombers back in 2018 after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. This past year, he led Winnipeg to a Grey Cup Championship based mostly on his rushing prowess, as the young gunslinger yielded an 8-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but rushed for 726 yards on 127 carries for an additional 12 scores. Following the conclusion of the 2019 CFL season, Streveler also had scheduled workouts with the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s yet to be determined whether Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Grier are willing to bring Streveler on as a training camp arm this offseason.