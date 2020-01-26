Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/26/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is what are your thoughts of the NFL discussions of going to an 18 game schedule with only 2 pre-season games? I have also seen talk of expanding the playoffs, especially if they add more teams. I suspect that this is all about the long term goal of the NFL trying to make the league a year round experience. Two more teams per conference in the playoffs would mean one more round of playoffs if the NFL wanted to go that route, giving some teams two weeks off. An 18 game schedule, I assume, would also add another bye week per team making a now 17 week season a 20 week season and if you add the extra round to the playoffs you would wind up with 26 weeks of NFL football from start to finish as apposed to the 22 weeks we have now. Give me your thoughts below-

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.