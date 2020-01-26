2020 Pro Bowl Live Thread & Game Information

It’s time once again for the bye week game before the Super Bowl, the Pro Bowl, which with the change of rules is little more than touch football or maybe your average scrimmage but it is a chance for some of the stars of the league to show off their skills a bit and have a free vacation for them and their families to Orlando. Below you will find all the information you need to watch today’s game.

Remember that all site rules apply to the live threads as they would any other post anywhere else on the site. Please remember to be respectful to your fellow Phins fan when discussing or debating a topic.

NFL Pro Bowl 2020 NFC vs. AFC

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida When: 3:00 PM EST, Sunday, January 26th

3:00 PM EST, Sunday, January 26th TV Coverage: ABC, ESPN, Disney XD

ABC, ESPN, Disney XD TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters Online Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio coverage: Westwood One

Westwood One Radio Announcers: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Amber Theoharis

Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Amber Theoharis Weather: Cloudy, 68°F

Cloudy, 68°F Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Craig Wrolstad Rule Changes: No kickoff after scores - Scoring team will either give the opposing team the ball at the opposing team’s 25-yard line, or will elect to run a play from their own 25-yard line in a 4th-and-15 situation (replacing the onside kick). Wide receiver false start will be relaxed to allow minor movements.

AFC Roster

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Jr., Baltimore Ravens

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (withdrawal); Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replacement); D. J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Tight ends: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Offensive tackles: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders (withdrawal); Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replacement)

Guards: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers (withdrawal); Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replacement)

Centers: Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers (withdrawal); Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replacement)

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (withdrawal); Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars); Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replacement); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replacement)

Defensive tackles: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Von Miller, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Mathew Judon, Baltimore Ravens

Inside linebackers: Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts; Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots (withdrawal); Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimroe Ravens (withdrawal); Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replacement)

Free safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Strong safety: Jamal Adams, New York Jets

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Batimore Ravens

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore Ravens

Returner: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Andre Roberts, Buffalo Bills (replacement)

Special teams: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

NFC Roster

Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (withdrawal); Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Running backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings; Christan McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (withdrawal); Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (replacement)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francsico 49ers (withdrawal - Super Bowl); C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (withdrawal); Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (withdrawal); Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (withdrawal); Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (replacement); Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Tight ends: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (withdrawal); Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (replacement); Austin Hooper, Atlanta (replacement)

Offensive tackles: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers (withdrawal); Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (replacement)

Guards: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (withdrawal); Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles (withdrawal); Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins (withdrawal); Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replacement); Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints (replacement); Larry Warford, New Orleans Saints (replacement)

Centers: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings; Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Defensive tackles: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal); Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons; Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears (withdrawal); Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers (replacement)

Inside linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks (withdrawal); Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers (withdrawal); Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replacement); Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints (withdrawal); Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers (withdrawal - Super Bowl); Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams (withdrawal); Kyler Fuller, Chicago Bears (replacement); Shaquill Griffin, Seattle Seahawks (replacement); Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings (replacement)

Free safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears

Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Punter: Tress Way, Washington Redskins

Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia Eagles

Returner: Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Special teams: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago Bears