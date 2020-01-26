2020 Pro Bowl kickoff, TV channel, online stream, rosters, more

It’s time for the game that everyone says they do not watch, yet it always has really good ratings - the Pro Bowl. The NFL’s annual all-star game is here, with many of the top stars converging in Orlando for the game. The Pro Bowl is a professional football game with a little more contact than a flag-football contest but less than a full-contact practice. The players clearly do not want to get injured or cause an injury during the game, and it shows in the play on the field.

That all said, it still is a football game, and people will watch it - especially as offensive stars do amazing things in the game. Sorry defense, unless you are a cornerback making a stunning interception, this game belongs to the offense - at least until near the end of the game, the bonus money is on the line, and the competition and contact starts ramping up.

Here is everything you need to know for today’s Pro Bowl:

NFL Pro Bowl 2020

NFC vs. AFC

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

When: 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 26

TV Coverage: ABC, ESPN, Disney XD

TV Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland, Lisa Salters

Online Stream: Watch ESPN

Radio coverage: Westwood One

Radio Announcers: Ryan Radtke, Tony Boselli, Amber Theoharis

Weather: Cloudy, 68°F

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Rule Changes:

No kickoff after scores - Scoring team will either give the opposing team the ball at the opposing team’s 25-yard line, or will elect to run a play from their own 25-yard line in a 4th-and-15 situation (replacing the onside kick).

Wide receiver false start will be relaxed to allow minor movements

AFC Roster

NFC Roster