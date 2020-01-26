The Splash Zone 1/26/20: Gerald Alexander Hired To Coach Defensive Backs

The Dolphins have a new defensive backs coach and he spent some time with the Dolphins years ago. Back in 2011, Gerald Alexander would appear in two games with the Dolphins and now he will be coaching the defensive backs since Josh Boyer was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Dolphins hire Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach – ProFootballTalk

Gerald Alexander appeared in two games for the Dolphins in 2011. He is returning to the defensive backs room where he briefly sat as a player. The Dolphins have hired the University of California assistant as their new defensive backs coach, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Chris Grier

Dolphins GM looking for quarterbacks with 'intangibles,' talks Tua Tagovailoa's potential - CBSSports.com

Chris Grier spoke highly of Tagovailoa

