Dolphins hire Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach

The Miami Dolphins have named Gerald Alexander the team’s defensive backs coach, according to a report from Fox Sports Radio host George Wrightster III. The move adds another piece to a shuffled coaching staff as Brian Flores moves from his first year as the team’s head coach into his second.

Alexander, who appeared in two games for the Dolphins in 2011 as a safety, has been the defensive backs coach at California since 2017. He also has had coaching stints with Montana State (2016, defensive backs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016, intern), Indiana State (2015, defensive backs), Tennessee Titans (2015, intern), Washington (2014, graduate assistant), and Arkansas State (2013, graduate assistant).

As a player, Alexander appeared in 44 games over five seasons, tallying 159 tackles with four interceptions, 14 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two sacks. He played for the New York Jets (2011), Dolphins (2011), Carolina Panthers (2010), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-2010), and Detroit Lions (2007-2008). He played for Boise State from 2003 through 2006 before the Lions made him a second-round pick in 2007.