2020 Mock Draft Database 1.0: Miami Dolphins first round picks from around the web

By Kevin Nogle
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is still three months away, but the internet is teeming with projections of the first round. The 2020 NFL Mock Draft season is well underway, with everyone trying to put together their guess as to how the first round will unfold. Some sites try to project trades while others do not allow trades to happen as they are a wildcard that can throw off the entire process.

Whatever the case, we try to keep you up-to-date on the latest mock draft projections for the Miami Dolphins with one simple database. Usually, the database is fairly simple - a look at the Dolphins’ pick, and then figuring out who is being projected most often to the Dolphins. This year, it is a little more difficult, as the Dolphins have three first-round picks - though there is a nearly 100 percent prediction of Miami’s first pick when they come on the clock with the fifth-overall selection.

The mock draft database will be updated before the Scouting Combine, then again after, and will eventually become a weekly update on The Phinsider until the draft. Will we see a lot of change over then next three months? How will free agency impact the projections for Miami?

Here is the first database - and expect to see one name show up a lot.

2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database 1.0 (1/24/20)

Site Author Date 5th 18th 26th
ESPN Mel Kiper 1/24 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Phin Phanatic Dominic Ambrose 1/24 Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
Bleacher Report Kristopher Knox 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State Grant Delpit, S, LSU
CBS Sports Josh Edwards 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Fansided Brad Weiss 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (3rd overall pick) Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina Traded to Lions in Miami move to 3rd
NFL Spin Zone Dan Parzych 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Saturday Blitz Dakota Cox 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
With The First Pick Ryan Roberts 1/23 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Bleacher Report Zach Buckley 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
CBS Sports Chris Trapasso 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Draft Tek Staff 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Fake Teams Pete Rogers 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St Austin Jackson, OT, USC
NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Sporting News Vinnie Iyer 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Tankathon Staff 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
The San Diego Union-Tribune Eddie Brown 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Walter Football Walter Cherepinsky 1/22 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Athlon Sports Bryan Fischer 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Henry Riggs III, WR, Alabama Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
CBS Sports Ryan Wilson 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
Draft Diamonds Damond Talbot 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Mocking the Draft Dan Kadar 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Orange and Brown Report Lance Cartelli 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Radio.com Tim Kelly 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
Sports Illustrated Kevin Hanson 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
The Game Haus Joe DiTullio 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Yardbarker Seth Trachtman 1/21 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Austin Jackson, OT, USC Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
Bleacher Report Mandela Namaste 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Bleacher Report Theo Salaun 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Josh Jones, OT, Houston Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
Newsday Nick Klopsis 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
NFL Mocks A.J. Fagerlin 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
NJ.com Matt Lombardo 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
The Baltimore Sun C.J. Doon 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (3rd overall pick) Traded to Lions in Miami move to 3rd Austin Jackson, OT, USC
The Draft Network Joe Marino 1/20 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Blue Chip Scouting Jared Feinberg 1/19 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Pro Football Network AJ Schulte 1/19 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Josh Jones, OT, Houston
NFL Mocks Alex Gilstrap 1/18 Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State (7th overall pick) K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Traded to Panthers for Cam Newton
Las Vegas Sun Mike Grimala 1/17 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
Zone Coverage Luke Inman 1/17 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
USA Today Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz 1/16 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St Josh Jones, OT, Houston
NBC Sports Washington Tyler Roman 1/15 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Yahoo! Sports Eric Edholm 1/15 Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
Pro Football Focus Michael Renner 1/14 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
Pro Football Network Tony Pauline 1/13 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
The Draft Network Benjamin Solak 1/12 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
The Phinsider Jason Sarney 1/6 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

