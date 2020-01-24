2020 Mock Draft Database 1.0: Miami Dolphins first round picks from around the web

The 2020 NFL Draft is still three months away, but the internet is teeming with projections of the first round. The 2020 NFL Mock Draft season is well underway, with everyone trying to put together their guess as to how the first round will unfold. Some sites try to project trades while others do not allow trades to happen as they are a wildcard that can throw off the entire process.

Whatever the case, we try to keep you up-to-date on the latest mock draft projections for the Miami Dolphins with one simple database. Usually, the database is fairly simple - a look at the Dolphins’ pick, and then figuring out who is being projected most often to the Dolphins. This year, it is a little more difficult, as the Dolphins have three first-round picks - though there is a nearly 100 percent prediction of Miami’s first pick when they come on the clock with the fifth-overall selection.

The mock draft database will be updated before the Scouting Combine, then again after, and will eventually become a weekly update on The Phinsider until the draft. Will we see a lot of change over then next three months? How will free agency impact the projections for Miami?

Here is the first database - and expect to see one name show up a lot.