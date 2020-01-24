2020 Mock Draft Database 1.0: Miami Dolphins first round picks from around the web

The 2020 NFL Draft is still three months away, but the internet is teeming with projections of the first round. The 2020 NFL Mock Draft season is well underway, with everyone trying to put together their guess as to how the first round will unfold. Some sites try to project trades while others do not allow trades to happen as they are a wildcard that can throw off the entire process.
Whatever the case, we try to keep you up-to-date on the latest mock draft projections for the Miami Dolphins with one simple database. Usually, the database is fairly simple - a look at the Dolphins’ pick, and then figuring out who is being projected most often to the Dolphins. This year, it is a little more difficult, as the Dolphins have three first-round picks - though there is a nearly 100 percent prediction of Miami’s first pick when they come on the clock with the fifth-overall selection.
The mock draft database will be updated before the Scouting Combine, then again after, and will eventually become a weekly update on The Phinsider until the draft. Will we see a lot of change over then next three months? How will free agency impact the projections for Miami?
Here is the first database - and expect to see one name show up a lot.
2020 Miami Dolphins Mock Draft Database 1.0 (1/24/20)
|Site
|Author
|Date
|5th
|18th
|26th
|ESPN
|Mel Kiper
|1/24
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Phin Phanatic
|Dominic Ambrose
|1/24
|Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
|Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|Bleacher Report
|Kristopher Knox
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
|Grant Delpit, S, LSU
|CBS Sports
|Josh Edwards
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
|Grant Delpit, S, LSU
|Fansided
|Brad Weiss
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (3rd overall pick)
|Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
|Traded to Lions in Miami move to 3rd
|NFL Spin Zone
|Dan Parzych
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|Grant Delpit, S, LSU
|Saturday Blitz
|Dakota Cox
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|With The First Pick
|Ryan Roberts
|1/23
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Bleacher Report
|Zach Buckley
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Chris Trapasso
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
|Grant Delpit, S, LSU
|Draft Tek
|Staff
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
|Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
|Fake Teams
|Pete Rogers
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|NFL.com
|Daniel Jeremiah
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|Sporting News
|Vinnie Iyer
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
|Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|Tankathon
|Staff
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|The San Diego Union-Tribune
|Eddie Brown
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Walter Football
|Walter Cherepinsky
|1/22
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
|Athlon Sports
|Bryan Fischer
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Henry Riggs III, WR, Alabama
|Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
|Draft Diamonds
|Damond Talbot
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Mocking the Draft
|Dan Kadar
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Orange and Brown Report
|Lance Cartelli
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Radio.com
|Tim Kelly
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
|J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
|Sports Illustrated
|Kevin Hanson
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|The Game Haus
|Joe DiTullio
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|Yardbarker
|Seth Trachtman
|1/21
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
|Bleacher Report
|Mandela Namaste
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Bleacher Report
|Theo Salaun
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Josh Jones, OT, Houston
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
|Newsday
|Nick Klopsis
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|NFL Mocks
|A.J. Fagerlin
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|NJ.com
|Matt Lombardo
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
|Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
|The Baltimore Sun
|C.J. Doon
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama (3rd overall pick)
|Traded to Lions in Miami move to 3rd
|Austin Jackson, OT, USC
|The Draft Network
|Joe Marino
|1/20
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Jared Feinberg
|1/19
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Pro Football Network
|AJ Schulte
|1/19
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Josh Jones, OT, Houston
|NFL Mocks
|Alex Gilstrap
|1/18
|Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State (7th overall pick)
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Traded to Panthers for Cam Newton
|Las Vegas Sun
|Mike Grimala
|1/17
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
|Zone Coverage
|Luke Inman
|1/17
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|USA Today
|Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
|1/16
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St
|Josh Jones, OT, Houston
|NBC Sports Washington
|Tyler Roman
|1/15
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
|Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
|Yahoo! Sports
|Eric Edholm
|1/15
|Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
|Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
|Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
|Pro Football Focus
|Michael Renner
|1/14
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
|C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
|Pro Football Network
|Tony Pauline
|1/13
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
|Jedrick Wills, Jr., OT, Alabama
|The Draft Network
|Benjamin Solak
|1/12
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
|Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
|The Phinsider
|Jason Sarney
|1/6
|Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
|A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
|Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
