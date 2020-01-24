Phinsider Radio: What QB will the Miami Dolphins select in the 2020 NFL Draft?

As we head into the most important offseason in Miami Dolphins history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and myself (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and I bring you the latest from Mobile, Alabama, and the latest happenings at the 2020 Senior Bowl. What are draft analysts Tony Pauline and Ben Allbright hearing regarding the Miami Dolphins draft plans—and most importantly, the QB situation? How will the team address the offensive line?

We then discuss Barry Jackson’s report from the Miami Herald that the Dolphins are interested in QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, and perhaps Justin Herbert. What might it take for Miami to trade up for Tagovailoa? Could they stay put and land Love or Herbert? Which other teams might be interested in these NFL prospects?

Next, we talk about the Super Bowl matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. What makes these two of the best teams in the NFL? What can the Dolphins take away from Super Bowl LIV and what will it take for them to compete in one of their own.

Lastly, we give our opinions on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and how we felt knowing he was one game away from returning to Miami to play in the Super Bowl.

