Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Positional Rankings

This is always one of my favorite weeks out of the year, there’s just so much NFL Draft tibits, it often difficult to catch them all. The Senior Bowl is an important time for a lot of prospects and it is a great opportunity for NFL scouts, coaches and fans to get to know players that we will cheering for next year in the NFL. I will get a Senior Bowl recap article out early next week but please check out Josh Houtz (2) articles on the Senior Bowl here https://www.thephinsider.com/2020/1/21/21074949/2020-senior-bowl-10-nfl-draft-prospects-to-watch-defense & https://www.thephinsider.com/2020/1/20/21073490/2020-senior-bowl-10-nfl-draft-prospects-to-watch-offense if you haven’t already.

Well, the 2020 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and I for one cannot wait. As I have said before I am hoping the Dolphins come away with either Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, or Chase Young - it is looking more and more like we will have to trade up to get one of them, but I for one say do it. Trade the kings ransom to grab one of these guys. I am so tired of being 6-10, 7-9, 8-8. Lets take a risk and pray to God it works out. I really think we find a way to get this done. As for the rest of the draft; man, there is talent everywhere. The OT class is continuing to impress me; I think there are instant starters late first, even late second round. This WR class is unbelievable; I can’t think of any other words, truly special. I like the RBs, but LOVE Swift, Dobbins, and Edwards-Helaire. There are some DEs in this class that have terrific potential but I’d pound the table for Young, Epenesa, and Gross-Matos. Derrick Brown is a monster and could be off the boards super early in the first round. Outside of him, there are a couple instant starters at DT with decent depth throughout the draft. The CB class is also really impressive - obviously Okudah is a star, but there’s guys that will play year 1 all throughout this draft. I see the Phins needing OT, QB, RB, and DE help as major needs, and this draft has it. I (assuming we don’t trade and use all 3 first round picks) could see the Dolphins getting a QB, DE, and OT all in the first round. That to me is my dream scenario. We will have to see how it all plays out. I am very much looking forward to it. Anyways, below is my latest positional rankings, check it out and let me know what you think. Thanks for reading!

QB

1. Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

3. Jordan Love, Utah St.

4. Justin Herbert, Oregon

5. Jacob Eason, Washington

T-5. Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB

1. D’Andre Swift, Georgia

2. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio St.

3. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

4. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

5. Lamical Perine, Florida

WR

1. CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

2. Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

3. Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

4. Justin Jefferson, LSU

5. Laviska Shenault, Colorado

T-5. Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona St.

T-5. Tee Higgins, Clemson

TE

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

2. Colby Parkinson, Stanford

3. Hunter Bryant, Washington

4. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

5. Thaddeus Moss, LSU

OT

1. Andrew Thomas, Georgia

2. Jedrick Willis, Alabama

3. Mekhi Becton, Lousiville

4. Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

5. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

T-5. Austin Jackson, USC

G

1. Shane Lemieux, Oregon

2. Solomon Kindley, Georgia

3. Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame

4. Ben Bredeson, Michigan

5. Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

C

1. Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

2. Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

3. Nick Harris, Washington

4. Llyod Cushenberry, LSU

5. Jake Hansen, Oregon

DE

1. Chase Young, Ohio St.

2. A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

3. Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn St.

4. K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

5. Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DT

1. Derrick Brown, Auburn

2. Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

3. Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

4. Ross Blacklock, TCU

5. Raekwon Davis, Alabama

LB

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

3. Patrick Queen, LSU

4. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

5. Troy Dye, Oregon

T-5. Terrell Lewis, Alabama

T-5. Bradlee Anae, Utah

CB

1. Jeff Okudah, Ohio St.

2. Jaylon Johnson, Utah

3. Jeff Gladney, TCU

4. CJ Henderson, Florida

5. A.J. Terrell, Clemson

S

1. Xavier McKinney, Alabama

2. Grant Delpit, LSU

3. Antoine Winfield, Minnesota

4. Kamren Curl, Arkansas

5. Ashtyn Davis, California