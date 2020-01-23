Retain, Tag, or Let Walk? - Trevor Davis

It’s time for part four of everyone’s favorite annual offseason series here at The Phinsider!

Until NFL free agency opens on March 18th, myself and the esteemed Phinsider staff will be reviewing impending free agents on the Miami Dolphins roster and will evaluate whether or not the team should retain them, tag them, or let them walk. When front offices decide how to handle their list of free agents, they take a variety of factors into account, including age, production, and value, so we will be doing the same. Today, we continue with kick returner/wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Fact Check

Position: WR

Age: 26

Experience: 4th season

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 188 lbs

College: California

Expiring Contract: One-year, $720,000 (per overthecap.com)

2019 Review

Davis spent time with three different teams during the 2019 season. Going into his fourth campaign with the Green Bay Packers, Davis was set to be a depth option in Aaron Rodgers’ passing attack and a potential weapon in the return game. After two games and just one reception in Green Bay, the Packers traded Davis to the Oakland Raiders where he spent nine games until John Gruden and Mike Mayock had decided they’d seen enough.

The Dolphins picked up Davis as a replacement for the injured Jakeem Grant on special teams after the former was waived by the Raiders. Davis didn’t record any snaps on offense, but got some run on kick returns. His impact was minimal on game days.

2020 Outlook

It’s unlikely that Davis ever turns into a key contributor on offense. At this point in his career, he’s pretty firmly established as a kick return specialist who provides depth on offense in case of emergency. Given the fact that Miami has Jakeem Grant locked up for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to imagine general manager Chris Grier carving out a spot on the roster to keep Davis around. Of course, it’s always possible Davis impressed head coach Brian Flores in the locker room or on the practice field, but I’ve yet to hear any such remarks from reporters or Dolphins personnel.

Verdict

The Dolphins currently have DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Allen Hurns, and Mack Hollins under contract for the 2020 season. Isaiah Ford is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning bringing him back for next year would be cheap and easy for Grier.

Potential training camp bodies signed to the team include Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming, Terry Wright, Gary Jennings, and Ricardo Louis.

Barring any off-the-field problems, Parker, Williams, and Grant are guaranteed to return next season. Wilson’s bloated contract makes him a potential cap casualty, but his late-season resurgence made a strong case to keep the versatile weapon around for another year. As for Hurns, his experience, growing connection with Ryan Fitzpatrick, and recent contract extension make him a good bet to stick around. Hollins was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles towards the end of the year, but he’s far from a sure bet to be with the Dolphins next year.

With a strong draft class coming this April at the wide receiver position, don’t be surprised if Grier is planning to add some pass catchers following free agency. With Davis firmly behind Parker, Williams, Wilson, Grant, and Hurns on the depth chart, I doubt Grier makes a run at re-signing him come March.

My vote: Let walk

Note: The “Tag” option is not included for Davis because he will not be in consideration for the franchise tag.