Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘fully expected’ to return to Miami according to Chris Grier

The bearded one is not done in Miami, with another year of ‘Fitzmagic’ likely in South Florida. According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that the team “fully expects” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick back with the team for 2020.

Fitzpatrick joined the Dolphins in the 2019 offseason, signing a two-year, $11 million contract. He threw for 3,529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season, giving him an 85.5 passer rating.

He would have an $8 million cap number for 2020.

The Dolphins are expected to select a quarterback in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Speculation has the team looking to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who could need time to continue to rehab a dislocated and fractured hip he sustained during the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick could return as the starter for Miami until a rookie is ready mentally - and physically - to assume that role.

Miami also has 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen on the roster. He is signed through the 2021 season, with the potential Miami keeps him as the primary backup to a rookie selected this year.