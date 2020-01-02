NFL Hall of Fame Finalists Announced for 2020: ZACH THOMAS IS A FINALIST!!!! - Live Updates

The NFL has announced the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class of 2020. Five of the 15 finalists will be elected to the Class of 2020 with a vote coming on the Saturday before the Super Bowl. They will join 15 other members to complete the class, with 10 Seniors (players who have been retired more than 25 years), three Contributors (individual other than a player or coach), and two Coaches rounding out group.

In November, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL announced the 25 modern-era semi-finalists. The Miami Dophins had one player make that list, linebacker Zach Thomas. Can he take the next step and make the finalists list?

Thomas had 1,727 tackles in his 13 year career, 12 with the Dolphins and one with the Dallas Cowboys. He also recorded 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and 17 interceptions with four touchdowns in 184 games. That is comparable to first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee Bran Urlacher, who had had 1,354 tackles, 41.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 fumble recoveries with two touchdowns, and 22 interceptions with two touchdowns in 182 games.

We are updating the list as it is announced. The full list of finalists include:

Steve Atwater, S – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets (Times as a Finalist: 3)

LeRoy Butler, S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Finalist: 1)

Edgerrin James, RB – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks (Times as a Finalist: 4)

John Lynch, FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos (Times as a Finalist: 7)

Troy Polamalu*, S – 2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers (Times as a Finalist: 1)

Richard Seymour, DE/DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders (Times as a Finalist: 1)

Zach Thomas, LB – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Finalist: 1)

Bryant Young, DT – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers (Times as a Finalist: 1)

*First year of eligibility