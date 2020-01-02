2019 Miami Dolphins defensive review

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season started with seven straight losses, but ended with the team winning five of their last nine games, three of their last five, and two-straight to end the year, including beating the New England Patriots on the road in Week 17. It was not a pretty season, but the team grew throughout the year and continued to play hard.

Yesterday, we took a look back at the Dolphins 2019 performances on offense. Today, we take a look at a defense that struggled throughout the season, especially when it came to staying healthy, but did have some solid individual performances throughout the year.

2019 Miami Dolphins defense

Total Defense: 30th (397.8 yards per game)

Passing Defense: 26th (262.4 yards per game)

Rushing Defense: 27th (135.4 yards per game)

Scoring Defense: 32nd (30.9 points per game)

2019 Miami Dolphins defensive stats

Tackles

126 - Jerome Baker (14th in NFL)

81 - Eric Rowe (T-64th)

75 - Davon Godchaux (T-85th)

72 - Raekwon McMillan (T-95th)

57 - Vince Biegel

55 - Christian Wilkins

54 - Nik Needham

53 - Jomal Wiltz

40 - Sam Eguavoen

34 - John Jenkins

27 - Reshad Jones

25 - Bobby McCain

25 - Avery Moss

24 - Ryan Lewis

23 - Charles Harris

22 - Trent Harris

21 - Taco Charlton

19 - Ken Webster

19 - Steven Parker

19 - Adrian Colbert

17 - Xavien Howard

14 - Walt Aikens

12 - Andrew Van Ginkel

12 - Chris Lammons

11 - Nate Brooks

11 - Minkah Fitzpatrick

8 - Zach Sieler

7 - Calvin Munson

7 - Montre Hartage

7 - Tae Hayes

6 - Ken Crawlet

4 - Johnson Bademosi

4 - Jonathan Ledbetter

3 - Linden Stephens

2 - Gerlad Willis

1 - Jakeem Grant

1 - James Crawford

Sacks

5.0 - Taco Charlton (T-74th)

3.5 - Sam Eguavoen (T-110th)

2.5 - Vince Biegel

2.0 - Davon Godchaux

2.0 - Christian Wilkins

1.5 - Jerome Baker

1.5 - Trent Harris

1.0 - Nike Needham

1.0 - John Jenkins

1.0 - Andrew Van Ginkel

1.0 - Zach Sieler

0.5 - Charles Harris

0.5 - Jonathan Ledbetter

Quarterback hits

13 - Vince Biegel (T-54th)

9 - Sam Eguavoen (T-98th)

6 - Davon Godchaux

6 - Charles Harris

5 - Taco Charlton

5 - Jerome Baker

4 - Christian Wilkins

4 - Andrew Van Ginkel

3 - Nik Needham

2 - Trent Harris

2 - Zach Sieler

2 - Raekwon McMillan

1 - John Jenkins

1 - Jonathan Ledbetter

Tackles for loss

7 - Vince Biegel (T-115th)

7 - Sam Eguavoen (T-115th)

4 - Davon Godchaux

4 - Andrew Van Ginkel

3 - Jerome Baker

3 - Christian Wilkins

3 - Raekwon McMillan

3 - Taco Charlton

3 - Charles Harris

2 - Jomal Wiltz

2 - John Jenkins

1 - Eric Rowe

1 - Nik Needham

1 - Ryan Lewis

1 - Zach Sieler

1 - Resha Jones

1 - Walt Aikens

1 - Trent Harris

Forced fumbles

2 - Taco Charlton (T-37th)

2 - Jerome Baker (T-37th)

1 - Nik Needham

1 - Trent Harris

1 - Eric Rowe

1 - Avery Moss

1 - Minkah Fitpatrick

Fumble recoveries

5 - Ryan Fitzpatrick* (T-2nd)

2 - Evan Boehm* (T-36th)

1 - Minkah Fitzpatrick

1 - Sam Eguavoen

1 - Andrew Van Ginkel

1 - Christian Wilkins

1 - Tae Hayes

1 - Kenyan Drake*

1 - Nick O’Leary*

1 - Marcus Sherels

1 - Shaq Calhoun*

1 - Patrick Laird*

* Offensive fumble recoveries

Interceptions

2 - Nik Needham (T-44th)

2 - Bobby McCain (T-44th)

2 - Steven Parker (T-44th)

1 - Jerome Baker

1 - Eric Rowe

1 - Vince Biegel

1 - Jomal Wiltz

1 - Ryan Lewis

1 - Xavien Howard

1 - Chris Lammons

Interception touchdowns

1 - Eric Rowe (T-4th)