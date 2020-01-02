Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa to make NFL draft decision on Monday

Tank for Tua.

The 2019 season started with those three infamous words, shouted from the mountain tops of every team in desperate need of a QB. However, no fanbase embraced it more than the Miami Dolphins.

After all, Chris Grier and the Dolphins made moves that would set the team up to do whatever they pleased in the 2020 draft. Which led many in the media to believe the Dolphins were tanking. 5 wins later, that simply wasn’t true.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending injury that left many doubting his NFL future. Fast-forward a few weeks later, and Tua is walking around with one crutch like The Godfather from the WWF Attitude Era.

Unfortunately, there’s still two hurdles for teams interested in Tua to overcome.

A) Will his medicals check out?

B) Will he declare for the 2020 Draft?

We won’t know whether or not A is true until a month before the draft. However, none of that matters if Tua doesn’t declare-something we will find out this Monday, January 6th.

Tua announced on social media yesterday that Tagovailoa will be making his decision on January 6th.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

We can sit here and wonder whether or not the Dolphins will have interest in Tua and as I said earlier, there’s more than a few hurdles to overcome. But yesterday, the Dolphins top brass was in attendance at the Citrus Bowl. Yes, Ross is a Michigan booster but we all know EXACTLY why the trio of Ross, Garfinkel, and Grier made the trip. Teams can’t communicate with Tagovailoa, but their presence was enough to let it be known.

“If you declare, we will be waiting”

In the foreground, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and CEO Tom Garfinkel.



In the background, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/Ucjp3ncXrf — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 1, 2020



P.S

Yes, I know that the Dolphins we’re in attendance to scout other players.