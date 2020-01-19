NFC Conference Championship Game: Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

This years NFC Conference Championship Game features the Green Bay Packers at the San Francisco 49ers. The Green Bay Packers, as the number two seed in the NFC, made it to the Championship Game by defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round at home by a score of 28 to 23.

The San Francisco 49ers entered the playoffs as the number one seed in the NFC. The 49ers made it into the Championship Game by defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC’s Divisional Round by a 27 to 10 score. The Minnesota Vikings were the sixth seed in the NFC.

NFC Conference Championship Game: Green Bay Packers (13-3) 1st NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (13-3) 1st NFC West