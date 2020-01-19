AFC Conference Championship Game: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The first of two Conference Championship games today features the AFC’s Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, as the number two seed in the AFC playoffs arrived at the championship game by defeating the Houston Texans last weekend 51 to 31. The Texans jumped out to a big lead last week, 24 to 0 before the Chiefs, following their bye week, finally woke blowing out the Texans in the process.

The Tennessee Titans, led by former Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, despite being the 6th and last seed in the AFC made it to the Championship game via two upset wins in a row. In the wildcard round the Titans defeated the New England Patriots in Foxborough. They then followed up the upset of the Pats with another one over the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. New England entered the playoffs as the three seed and Baltimore entered the playoffs as the number one seed.

Please use this thread to follow today’s Championship game, discuss the upcoming NFC Championship game or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember that live threads are treated the same way as any other post on the Phinsider as it pertains to the site rules. Remember to be polite to your fellow Phins fan when discussing or debating a topic.

Tennessee Titans (9-7) 2nd AFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) 1st AFC West