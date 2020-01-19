NFL Playoffs winners picks: Championship Weekend straight-up winners

It is Conference Championship Sunday! The final four teams standing in the NFL Playoffs all battle for a spot in the Super Bowl today. Will the AFC send the Tennessee Titans or the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami to play for the Lombardi Trophy? Will the NFC have the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers looking to claim a ring?

As we do every week, The Phinsider contributors are back with our straight-up winners picks for this weekend. Last week, Kat Noa, Justin Hier, and I all were 3-1, with Justin and Kat both missing the Titans’ win over the Baltimore Ravens while I missed the San Francisco 49ers’ victory over the Minnesota Vikings. We all were right on the Green Bay Packers beating the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Houston Texans.

For the season, that moves our season records to:

Kat 172-89-1 (0.658) (5-3 playoffs)

Justin 168-95-1 (0.638) (5-3)

James 162-92-1 (0.637) (No picks)

Kevin 156-107-1 (0.593) (5-3)

Our picks for today’s AFC and NFC Championship games are below. You can also check out our picks against the spread - if our contributors made them - with the options at the top of the widget provided to us by TallySight.