Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/18/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day, is with the two conference championship games coming up tomorrow who are your picks to win the AFC between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans and the NFC between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers? As a follow up question, of the two that you picked which do you expect to win the Super Bowl and why?

