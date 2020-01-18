NFL Playoffs 2020 Championship games: How to watch Titans at Chiefs, Packers at 49ers

The NFL Playoffs are down to the final four teams, with two wins earning someone the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIV. Who will win their way into the Super Bowl with an AFC Championship or NFC Championship? Will the Tennessee Titans or Kansas City Chiefs clinch their tickets to Miami on Sunday afternoon? Will the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers follow on Sunday night?
In the AFC, the second-seeded Chiefs host the sixth-seeded Titans. Kansas City’s high-powered style will look to score early and often, carrying the momentum that saw them win 51-31 last week against the Houston Texas, despite trailing 24-0 early in the second quarter. It took 12 minutes of game time for the Chiefs to erase that deficit, and now the Titans will have to try to find a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Can Derrick Henry power the Titans through Arrowhead Stadium? Will Ryan Tannehill, in his first year with Tennessee, return to Miami with a chance at winning a ring?
On the other side of the bracket, the NFC’s top-seeded 49ers host the second-seeded Packers. Will Aaron Rodgers will his team into the Super Bowl? Can Jimmy Garappolo and a crushing 49ers pass rush lead San Francisco to South Florida?
Both games a re-matches of regular-season games. The Titans beat the Chiefs 35-32 in Tennessee during Week 10, while the 49ers won 37-8 over the Packers in Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game at San Francisco.
Here is everything you need to know to watch both of Sunday’s games:
AFC Championship Game
(6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff: 3:05pm ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: CBS
TV Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Online stream: FuboTV, CBSSports.com, CBS All Access, CBS Sports App
Odds: Chiefs -7.5
Over/Under: 53.0
Chiefs injuries:
Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) - Questionable
Quarterback Matt Moore (ill) - Questionable
Running back LeSean McCoy (ill) - Questionable
Titans injuries:
Linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) - Questionable
Linebacker Rashaad Evans (foot) - Questionable
Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) - Questionable
Cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot) - Questionable
Linebacker David Long (knee) - Questionable
Wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) - Questionable
Tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) - Questionable
Weather: Sunny, 20°F
Titans coverage: Music City Miracles
Chiefs coverage: Arrowhead Pride
NFC Championship Game
(2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers
Kickoff: 6:40pm ET
Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
TV Channel: FOX
TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
Online stream: FuboTV, FoxSports
Odds: 49ers -7.5
Over/Under: 47.0
Packers injuries:
Fullback Danny Vitale (knee) - questionable
49ers injuries:
None
Weather: Cloudy, 59°F
Packers coverage: Acme Packing Company
49ers coverage: Niners Nation
