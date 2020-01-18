NFL Playoffs 2020 Championship games: How to watch Titans at Chiefs, Packers at 49ers

The NFL Playoffs are down to the final four teams, with two wins earning someone the Lombardi Trophy at the end of Super Bowl LIV. Who will win their way into the Super Bowl with an AFC Championship or NFC Championship? Will the Tennessee Titans or Kansas City Chiefs clinch their tickets to Miami on Sunday afternoon? Will the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers follow on Sunday night?

In the AFC, the second-seeded Chiefs host the sixth-seeded Titans. Kansas City’s high-powered style will look to score early and often, carrying the momentum that saw them win 51-31 last week against the Houston Texas, despite trailing 24-0 early in the second quarter. It took 12 minutes of game time for the Chiefs to erase that deficit, and now the Titans will have to try to find a way to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Can Derrick Henry power the Titans through Arrowhead Stadium? Will Ryan Tannehill, in his first year with Tennessee, return to Miami with a chance at winning a ring?

On the other side of the bracket, the NFC’s top-seeded 49ers host the second-seeded Packers. Will Aaron Rodgers will his team into the Super Bowl? Can Jimmy Garappolo and a crushing 49ers pass rush lead San Francisco to South Florida?

Both games a re-matches of regular-season games. The Titans beat the Chiefs 35-32 in Tennessee during Week 10, while the 49ers won 37-8 over the Packers in Week 12’s Sunday Night Football game at San Francisco.

Here is everything you need to know to watch both of Sunday’s games:

AFC Championship Game

(6) Tennessee Titans at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 3:05pm ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS

TV Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online stream: FuboTV, CBSSports.com, CBS All Access, CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -7.5

Over/Under: 53.0

Chiefs injuries:

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) - Questionable

Quarterback Matt Moore (ill) - Questionable

Running back LeSean McCoy (ill) - Questionable

Titans injuries:

Linebacker Jayon Brown (shoulder) - Questionable

Linebacker Rashaad Evans (foot) - Questionable

Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) - Questionable

Cornerback Adoree Jackson (foot) - Questionable

Linebacker David Long (knee) - Questionable

Wide receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) - Questionable

Tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) - Questionable

Weather: Sunny, 20°F

Titans coverage: Music City Miracles

Chiefs coverage: Arrowhead Pride

NFC Championship Game

(2) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 6:40pm ET

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

TV Channel: FOX

TV Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online stream: FuboTV, FoxSports

Odds: 49ers -7.5

Over/Under: 47.0

Packers injuries:

Fullback Danny Vitale (knee) - questionable

49ers injuries:

None

Weather: Cloudy, 59°F

Packers coverage: Acme Packing Company

49ers coverage: Niners Nation