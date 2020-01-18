2020 East-West Shrine Game: 10 Players to Watch

The 2020 East-West Shrine Game will kick off later today, and there are several NFL draft prospects worth keeping a close eye on. As we know, the Dolphins currently have a war chest of draft picks and possess the ability to move up and down the draft however they deem fit.

So, before scouts and general managers gather in Mobile, Alabama early next week to begin scouting talent at the Reese’s Senior Bowl. They will be attending the oldest All-star game in the history of college football, the East-West Shrine Game.

Here are 5 players from each team, that could help the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and beyond.

East

EDGE, Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

Highsmith is one of the top prospects at the East-West Shrine game and fits an immediate need for the Dolphins, who struggled in 2019 to get to the quarterback. Highsmith recorded 75 tackles (43 solo), 14 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in 2019. The 6’4, 242 lbs pass-rusher would be a glove fit in Brian Flores defense.

charlotte DE alex highsmith puts the LT on skates. pic.twitter.com/0j0rFAGUX7 — josh houtz (@houtz) December 20, 2019

Offensive Tackle, Jon Runyan, Michigan

The connection between Stephen Ross Alma Mater and Michigan can’t be overlooked. We also know just how talented his father was in the NFL. If reports are true, Runyan has played exceptionally well throughout the week of practice and would help an offensive line that struggled to have any continuity this past season.

Offensive Tackle, Jack Driscoll, Auburn

Driscoll is another offensive lineman that could help Miami improve next season. And although he may be a bit undersized to play tackle in the NFL, there’s a chance he could slide inside and play guard—another position the Dolphins will have to address this season.

PUSH him OFF THE HOOP. DLine coaches have their players run around those hoops to teach them how to tighten the corner to the QB. But OTs must widen the corner. So I say PUSH HIM OFF THE HOOP not TAKE HIM AROUND. Nice work by JACK DRISCOLL (Auburn/Sr Bowl)...watch his footwork pic.twitter.com/G4s3cKu0Ml — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 10, 2020

Linebacker, Shaquille Quarterman, Miami

Most Miami fans are probably familiar with Quarterman. After all, the 6’1, 241 lbs linebacker played the last four years at Hard Rock Stadium. In 2019, he combined for 107 tackles (51 solo) 1 sacks and 1 forced fumble. The Dolphins have a solid group of LBers, but there can never be too much depth at the position.

Cornerback, Lavert Hill, Michigan

Hill is another intriguing prospect and, again, fits a position of need for the Dolphins. Aside from the obvious Ross connection, we can’t overlook the addition of Wolverine’s LB coach Anthony Campanile, this offseason. Hill recorded just 16 tackles (10 solo) and 3 interceptions this past season.

Lavert Hill ⁦@laverthill⁩ going through some drills. He says a lot of carry over of ⁦@UMichFootball⁩ techniques. ⁦@ShrineBowl⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCAkvnYqSi — Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) January 14, 2020

West

Quarterback, Tyler Huntley, Utah

There is no question whether or not the Dolphins will draft a QB in 2020. Many believe the team will use one of it’s three first-round draft picks to select a premium QB, with the most likely scenario a trade up for Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of what Miami decides to do, Utah QB Tyler Huntley is an intriguing late-round prospect. In 2019, Huntley threw for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. He’s a dual-threat QB that I believe has the potential to play in the NFL someday.

Tyler Huntley threw it in a bucket. Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/7g8mBY2uVG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 7, 2019

Running Back, LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan

Miami’s run game was atrocious in 2019, so the likelihood that the team will draft a running back (or two) is very good. Bellamy has impressed during his time at Western Michigan, and this week was no different. This past season, Bellamy carried the ball 266 times for 1,472 yards and 23 touchdowns. At 5’9, he’s a bit undersized, but there will be a role for him on an NFL roster.

Offensive Tackle, Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon

When watching Justin Herbert play football this season, it was evident that his offensive line deserved a ton of the credit. Throckmorton has had a spotty week of practice, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, but he’s shown the versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line. Throckmorton possesses ideal NFL size

Throckmorton taking a great angle with efficient footwork out of his stance to the 2nd level and cutting off the Will on outside/split zone pic.twitter.com/GKhTg6t858 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 13, 2019

Wide Receiver, Binjimen Victor, Ohio State

One of the most robust units on the Dolphins roster is at wide receiver. But with a 2020 draft class loaded with talent, there should be an opportunity for Miami to add a playmaker at the position. Enter Binijimen Victor, the explosive WR from Ohio state who in 2019 caught 34 passes for 545 yards and 6 TDs. Miami might not need another towering WR, but if they choose to go that route, Victor could be excellent value in the later rounds.

Linebacker, Dele Harding, Illonios

Much like Quarterman, Harding plays a position that many could say is a strength of the Dolphins’ defense. However, you can never have too much talent at any position, and Harding is a tackling machine. This season, he recorded 154 tackles (68 solo), 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions, and 2 touchdowns. Don’t be surprised if you hear his name called a lot tomorrow afternoon.

Dele Harding (@dele_harding) has been a tackling machine this season. He put on a clinic, from reading where Jonathan Taylor is going, to reading screens. The man has 82 tackles on the season, including 16 in this game. Eat young man, eat.#WNSFilm pic.twitter.com/FNPeX05EA6 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 21, 2019

Catch the East-West Shrine Game live at 3 PM EST, only on NFL Network

This article was written by Josh Houtz. Follow me on Twitter (@houtz)