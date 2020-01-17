New author joining The Phinsider staff

It is time to expand the staff again, with another new author joining the site. Later today, the first article from Collin Sturchio will appear on the front page. Collin is a communications student looking to break into sports writing. He should bring us another voice, looking at everything the Miami Dolphins are doing and what is going on around the league.

Collin will not be the last addition we make this year, with discussions ongoing with several more potential contributors. If you are interested in joining the site, send me an email at the site’s email address. We can discuss what you like to cover and how you would fit with the group. Writing samples are appreciated.

Now, welcome Collin to the site and look for his first article, taking a quick look at some potential targets for the Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, soon.