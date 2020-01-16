Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/16/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day, is assuming that most of you played sports at some point in grade school through high school or maybe even college or maybe even beyond that, what is your greatest moment? Did you ever have one of those game that for whatever reason you were in the zone and no one could stop you making you the hero for the day. Maybe you were the star of a team and you had many of those. Tell us your story-

Mine, despite having a few of those as a kid growing up. I did a bit of everything. I was a Jr Cane and dove and swam for the University Of Miami’s youth dive and swim team. I was so so diver and a so so swimmer except for the butterfly because I was always taller than everyone until I hit high-school and I always seemed to win that event.

I also played soccer and I had a couple of those games where I felt like no one could stop me, probably also because I was taller and larger than the other kids. Football I was rather pedestrian at but playing tight end because I was big but slow I was an effective blocker in leagues that just ran all the time it seemed. There were no passes to be caught.

But my greatest moment was when I was maybe in my early 20’s. I went with a group of friends from work to this bar/sand volleyball place. All the volleyball courts were outback of the bar. I was with a couple of guys that were way more athletic and bigger than I have ever been and a girl that was maybe 21 at the time but had played volleyball all through high school. For some reason we, fueled by some booze, entered the tournament they were having. I have never in my life found “the zone” like I did that night. I must have had 30 diving saves and didn’t miss a single hit and I have never really played the sport but maybe as a kid in the back yard. Needless to say here were this group of rag tag (seriously, one of the guys was great but always dressed like he was homeless or something) bartenders who won this tournament against people that played all the time and they were not happy. I think we won some money but back then we could all make $500 a night slinging drinks so it didn’t matter much. So those are my stories, what do you have? It does’t even have to involve sports.

