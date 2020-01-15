Tua Tagovailoa expected to workout for teams before 2020 NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa was in position to land as the first-overall draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft prior to a November 16 dislocated and fractured hip, and stellar play from Joe Burrow. The injury to Tagovailoa, who recently declared for the Draft, could see him slip in the selection process, though most people believe that fall would be a shrt one, with the Miami Dolphins still projected to select the former Alabama quarterback with the fifth pick.

It now sounds like the Dolphins - and anyone else interested in Tagovailoa - will get a chance to see the quarterback workout proir to the Draft.

According to Leigh Steinberg, Tagovailoa’s recently signed agent, the quarterback is looking to conduct a 40-minute workout with 60-80 throws sometime before the Draft. Steinberg told AL.com, “The [intention] there is the ball never touches the ground and I think he’s gonna blow away teams in that process.”

Tagovailoa is expected to conduct interviews but not workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, held in Indianapolis from February 23 to March 2. Alabama’s Pro Day will be held in March, while the NFL Draft begins on April 23. Tagovailoa’s workout will likely be a private event for teams sometime between Alabama’s Pro Day and the Draft.

Tagovailoa is expected to be in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl along with Alabama teammate Jerry Jeudy, who also signed with Steinberg. The agent indicated his new clients will take part in radio row interviews prior to the league’s championship game as well as make the rounds with people from around football. “It’s total honesty with teams,” he told AL.com. He added that there will be “steady communication” with the NFL and there will be “tranparency” in Tagovailoa’s recovery.

Steinberg added, “If he ends up going somewhere and would have to sit for a year -- that’s what Patrick Mahomes did, that’s what Aaron Rodgers did, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer -- that’s not the worst thing in the world either.” The Dolphins, if they were to select Tagovailoa, could look to begin the 2020 season with current starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center to allow Tagovailoa extended rehabilitation time.

The Dolphins were believed to be interested in Tagovailoa as their primary target for the Draft prior to his injury. How his hip impacts his positioning on Miami’s “big board” for the Draft will have to be seen.

Miami has the 5th, 18th, and 26th pick in the first round of the Draft. They are expected to hold around 14 picks when the Draft begins, assuming the awarding of some compensatory picks.