Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots projected to have a deep backfield heading into 2020 - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the running back position heading into the offseason.





Joe Burrow: Would You? - Gang Green Nation

Come on yea or nay?





Opinion: Why I wouldn’t re-sign Jordan Phillips if I were the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

Read it before you yell at me.

AFC NORTH:

Despite a disappointing finish, the future is more bright than dim for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

It’s fair to say we all need some time to heal and regroup after the events that transpired this Saturday night. To many, including myself, it still doesn’t feel real - even after more than 24...





Fixing the Steelers’ Run Game, Part 2: Marrying scheme to personnel - Behind the Steel Curtain

Taking a deeper look into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ running game, and how to fix it.





Tyler Boyd’s slot production ranks among NFL’s best - Cincy Jungle

ESPN ranks Tyler Boyd among the league’s top slot receivers based on receiving yards and yards per reception.





Cleveland Browns officially hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach - Dawgs By Nature

Stefanski becomes team’s 18th full-time head coach, sixth since the Haslams bought the franchise in 2012.

AFC SOUTH:

Hair of the Dog (Divisional Round) - That’s All, Dogs! - Battle Red Blog

The BRB gang get together one last time this season to talk about the Texans game against the Chiefs.





Jon Robinson’s fingerprints are all over this playoff run and that’s great news for Titans fans - Music City Miracles

The future is very bright in Tennessee.





Jaguars, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo mutually part ways - Big Cat Country

After just one season, the Jaguars will begin their search for another offensive coordinator





Chris Ballard cannot afford to discount Jacoby Brissett’s 2017 season - Stampede Blue

The 2019 season did not turn out the way the Indianapolis Colts, or its fans, had hoped coming into the year. Putting the Andrew Luck situation aside, there was enough optimism in the team’s...

AFC WEST:

Report: Broncos will put the Franchise Tag on safety Justin Simmons if they cannot agree on an extension - Mile High Report

Justin Simmons isn’t going anywhere.





How the Chargers return to the postseason in 2020 - Bolts From The Blue

A guidebook for relevance





The Raiders should model their front seven after the 49ers’ fearsome unit - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders season has been over for two weeks now, but the NFL playoffs march on, and now only four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi trophy.





How the Kansas City Chiefs managed to show no panic on Sunday - Arrowhead Pride

We’ve talked a lot about the locker room chemistry Andy Reid has developed over seven seasons — and Sunday’s game is part of the payoff.

NFC EAST:

Report: Jerry Schuplinski to become New York Giants quarterbacks coach - Big Blue View

Former Patriots, Dolphins assistant to get key role in development of Daniel Jones





Release date announced for Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles’ series - Bleeding Green Nation

Something to watch just days after the Super Bowl.





Jerry Jones needs to right the wrong of Jimmy Johnson not being in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor - Blogging The Boys

Jimmy Johnson is in the HoF, now he needs the RoH.





Kyle Smith promoted to Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel - Hogs Haven

KS4VPOPP?

NFC NORTH:

Brian Gutekunst’s in-season additions prove vital in Packers’ Divisional Playoff victory - Acme Packing Company

Three post-Draft or in-season acquisitions should have Gutekunst in the running for top executive in the NFL this year.





What national experts are saying about new Lions DC Cory Undlin - Pride Of Detroit

Here’s what some national pundits are saying about the Lions’ newest defensive coordinator.





Bill Lazor hired as new Bears offensive coordinator - Windy City Gridiron

Lazor will replace Mark Helfrich, who was fired two games after the end of the 2019 season, in the role.





Vikings Off Season Plan v1.0 - Daily Norseman

Well, the season ends with another massive disappointment. It was particularly cruel because they were totally over matched especially the offensive linemen. They really should be embarrassed after...

NFC SOUTH:

POINT: Drew Brees should continue playing in 2020 - Canal Street Chronicles

Brees is coming off of one of the most efficient seasons of his career, even if he isn’t airing it out in the same way he used to.





The Falcons don’t need Vic Beasley and he doesn’t need them - The Falcoholic

Fact: Vic Beasley is an avid turnip grower





What should be Matt Rhule’s next move with the Carolina Panthers? - Cat Scratch Reader

We all know Rhule needs to hit his coordinator hires out of the park, but what else does he need to do to win over the Panthers fanbase?





The Buccaneers are stuck in a pickle - Bucs Nation

The decision regarding the future at quarterback is a tough one to make.

NFC WEST:

Shanahan pumped that the Browns didn’t hire Saleh - Niners Nation

"Every year we keep him, we’ll be very fortunate"





Kansas City Chiefs are taking advantage of the Patrick Mahomes rookie contract and the Arizona Cardinals need to follow suit - Revenge of the Birds

Over the next four days, we’ll take a look at the four participants in the NFC and AFC Championship Games.





Which Seattle Seahawks could leave as free agents this offseason? - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks 2019 season came to a close Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and today is the first full day of the offseason. It’s another offseason that is longer than the team would...





Rams to hire O’Connell as OC, Staley as DC - Turf Show Times

Friday night news dump!