Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots projected to have a deep backfield heading into 2020 - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the running back position heading into the offseason.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Joe Burrow: Would You? - Gang Green Nation
Come on yea or nay?
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Why I wouldn’t re-sign Jordan Phillips if I were the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Read it before you yell at me.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Despite a disappointing finish, the future is more bright than dim for the Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
It’s fair to say we all need some time to heal and regroup after the events that transpired this Saturday night. To many, including myself, it still doesn’t feel real - even after more than 24...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Fixing the Steelers’ Run Game, Part 2: Marrying scheme to personnel - Behind the Steel Curtain
Taking a deeper look into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ running game, and how to fix it.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Tyler Boyd’s slot production ranks among NFL’s best - Cincy Jungle
ESPN ranks Tyler Boyd among the league’s top slot receivers based on receiving yards and yards per reception.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns officially hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach - Dawgs By Nature
Stefanski becomes team’s 18th full-time head coach, sixth since the Haslams bought the franchise in 2012.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Hair of the Dog (Divisional Round) - That’s All, Dogs! - Battle Red Blog
The BRB gang get together one last time this season to talk about the Texans game against the Chiefs.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Jon Robinson’s fingerprints are all over this playoff run and that’s great news for Titans fans - Music City Miracles
The future is very bright in Tennessee.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo mutually part ways - Big Cat Country
After just one season, the Jaguars will begin their search for another offensive coordinator
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Chris Ballard cannot afford to discount Jacoby Brissett’s 2017 season - Stampede Blue
The 2019 season did not turn out the way the Indianapolis Colts, or its fans, had hoped coming into the year. Putting the Andrew Luck situation aside, there was enough optimism in the team’s...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Report: Broncos will put the Franchise Tag on safety Justin Simmons if they cannot agree on an extension - Mile High Report
Justin Simmons isn’t going anywhere.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
How the Chargers return to the postseason in 2020 - Bolts From The Blue
A guidebook for relevance
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
The Raiders should model their front seven after the 49ers’ fearsome unit - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders season has been over for two weeks now, but the NFL playoffs march on, and now only four teams remain in the hunt for the Lombardi trophy.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
How the Kansas City Chiefs managed to show no panic on Sunday - Arrowhead Pride
We’ve talked a lot about the locker room chemistry Andy Reid has developed over seven seasons — and Sunday’s game is part of the payoff.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Report: Jerry Schuplinski to become New York Giants quarterbacks coach - Big Blue View
Former Patriots, Dolphins assistant to get key role in development of Daniel Jones
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Release date announced for Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles’ series - Bleeding Green Nation
Something to watch just days after the Super Bowl.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Jerry Jones needs to right the wrong of Jimmy Johnson not being in the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor - Blogging The Boys
Jimmy Johnson is in the HoF, now he needs the RoH.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Kyle Smith promoted to Redskins Vice President of Player Personnel - Hogs Haven
KS4VPOPP?
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Brian Gutekunst’s in-season additions prove vital in Packers’ Divisional Playoff victory - Acme Packing Company
Three post-Draft or in-season acquisitions should have Gutekunst in the running for top executive in the NFL this year.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What national experts are saying about new Lions DC Cory Undlin - Pride Of Detroit
Here’s what some national pundits are saying about the Lions’ newest defensive coordinator.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bill Lazor hired as new Bears offensive coordinator - Windy City Gridiron
Lazor will replace Mark Helfrich, who was fired two games after the end of the 2019 season, in the role.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings Off Season Plan v1.0 - Daily Norseman
Well, the season ends with another massive disappointment. It was particularly cruel because they were totally over matched especially the offensive linemen. They really should be embarrassed after...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
POINT: Drew Brees should continue playing in 2020 - Canal Street Chronicles
Brees is coming off of one of the most efficient seasons of his career, even if he isn’t airing it out in the same way he used to.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons don’t need Vic Beasley and he doesn’t need them - The Falcoholic
Fact: Vic Beasley is an avid turnip grower
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
What should be Matt Rhule’s next move with the Carolina Panthers? - Cat Scratch Reader
We all know Rhule needs to hit his coordinator hires out of the park, but what else does he need to do to win over the Panthers fanbase?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The Buccaneers are stuck in a pickle - Bucs Nation
The decision regarding the future at quarterback is a tough one to make.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Shanahan pumped that the Browns didn’t hire Saleh - Niners Nation
"Every year we keep him, we’ll be very fortunate"
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kansas City Chiefs are taking advantage of the Patrick Mahomes rookie contract and the Arizona Cardinals need to follow suit - Revenge of the Birds
Over the next four days, we’ll take a look at the four participants in the NFC and AFC Championship Games.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Which Seattle Seahawks could leave as free agents this offseason? - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks 2019 season came to a close Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and today is the first full day of the offseason. It’s another offseason that is longer than the team would...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams to hire O’Connell as OC, Staley as DC - Turf Show Times
Friday night news dump!