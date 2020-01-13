2020 NFL Draft order: First 28 picks locked with all three Dolphins first-round selections

The first 28 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft are now locked in order as the league completes the DIvisional Round of the playoffs. The first 20 picks each year are ordered based on the finishing record for all the teams who did not make the playoffs. The next four positions are the four teams that lose in Wildcard weekend. The next four, positions 25-28, are from the four teams that lose in the Divisional round. The teams that lose their respective conference championship games will then slide into slots 29 and 30, with the team that loses the Super Bowl selecting 31st and the Super Bowl champions being give position 32.

Then, of course, there are trades. Teams move around, giving up picks to move to an earlier selection or to grab a key player, or adding picks by sliding back. In the case of the Miami Dolphins, that has them holding on to three first-round selections this year, plus another two second-round picks. The first two of those picks, their own selection and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pick in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, were already locked in at 5 and 18, respectively.

The Dolphins now know the third of their first-round selections will be the 26th pick. That selection comes from the Houston Texans, who lost to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, in exchange for tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

The full draft order as of Monday is:

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

11. New York Jets (7-9)

12. Oakland Raiders (7-9)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8))

19. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears (8-8))

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams (9-7))

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

22. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

26. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans (10-6))

27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

The teams remaining in the playoffs are:

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

32. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)