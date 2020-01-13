Former Dolphins’ Head Coach Jimmy Johnson Inducted into 2020 Hall of Fame

Anyone that watched this weekend’s slate of games, saw the type of impact former Miami Dolphins players have on the league. The same is true for former players and coaches alike. 2020 is the year that Zach Thomas should finally get inducted into the Hall of Fame. But we won’t know for sure until this year’s class is announced on February 1st.

However, over the weekend the NFL surprised several coaches with the news that they will be joining the 2020 centennial class. Bill Cowher was honored on Saturday and late yesterday evening, the NFL surprised former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson with the same honor.

Incredible moment as he finds out he is now a Hall of Famer.

Most people will remember Jimmy Johnson for the success he had in Dallas. After all, he led the Cowboys to two back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1992 and 1993. He helped turn Dallas into the prominent franchise that they remain today. But before his time with Dallas, Johnson was the head coach of the University of Miami, where he won a National Championship in 1987.

And then, came his time with our favorite football team the Miami Dolphins. Johnson never quite lived up to the hype many fans and experts had for him when he took over the once-storied franchise from the reigns of the greatest coach in NFL history. Some blame him for the end of Dan Marino’s career and rightfully so. But no matter how you feel about Johnson, he remains one of the best coaches in the history of football.

After taking over in 1996, Johnson improved the Dolphins woeful defense and drafted some of the best defensive players in franchise history—including Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Patrick Surtain, and Sammie Madison. Johnson was one of the best defensive minds in football and his ability to evaluate talent on that side of the football, continued to reign supreme.

Johnson’s time in Miami only lasted three seasons as he stepped down after an embarrassing 62-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs. He would later retire from football and become an analyst on Fox Sports.

We might not have agreed with all of his draft picks or his handling of some of the most iconic players in franchise history. But make no mistake about it, Jimmy Johnson belongs in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Congratulations, coach.