Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Well, we now know what picks the Dolphin’s have in the first round (#5, #18 & #26) of this year’s NFL so I thought now would be a good time to release my first edition 2020 NFL Draft Big Board. I have so much fun doing stuff like this so please check it out below and let me know what you think. There is a strong chance the next future Dolphins are somewhere below so check them out! Phins Up!

1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.

3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

5. Jeffery Okudah, CB, Ohio St.

6. DeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

7. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

10. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

11. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.

14. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

15. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

16. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

17. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

18. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

19. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.

20. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

21. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

22. Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama

23. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

25. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

26. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

27. Josh Jones, OT, Houston

28. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia

29. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

30. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

31. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

32. Trevon Diggs, CB, ALabama

33. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

34. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

35. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

36. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

37. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

38. Austin Jackson, OT, USC

39. Julian Okwara, DE/OLB, Notre Dame

40. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

41. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio St.

42. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

43. Nick Harris, OL, Washington

44. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

45. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

46. K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

47. Zack Baun, DE/OLB, Wisconsin

48. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

49. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.

50. Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana