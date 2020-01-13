Clint Clearwater’s 2020 NFL Draft Big Board

Well, we now know what picks the Dolphin’s have in the first round (#5, #18 & #26) of this year’s NFL so I thought now would be a good time to release my first edition 2020 NFL Draft Big Board. I have so much fun doing stuff like this so please check it out below and let me know what you think. There is a strong chance the next future Dolphins are somewhere below so check them out! Phins Up!
1. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Chase Young, DE, Ohio St.
3. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
4. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
5. Jeffery Okudah, CB, Ohio St.
6. DeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
7. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
8. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
9. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
10. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa
11. Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
12. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
13. Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn St.
14. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
15. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
16. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
17. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
18. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
19. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio St.
20. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
21. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
22. Terrell Lewis, DE/OLB, Alabama
23. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
24. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
25. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
26. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
27. Josh Jones, OT, Houston
28. Solomon Kindley, G, Georgia
29. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
30. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
31. Grant Delpit, S, LSU
32. Trevon Diggs, CB, ALabama
33. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
34. CJ Henderson, CB, Florida
35. Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
36. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
37. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
38. Austin Jackson, OT, USC
39. Julian Okwara, DE/OLB, Notre Dame
40. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
41. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio St.
42. Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin
43. Nick Harris, OL, Washington
44. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
45. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
46. K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU
47. Zack Baun, DE/OLB, Wisconsin
48. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
49. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona St.
50. Robert Hunt, OT, Louisiana
