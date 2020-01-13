CFP Championship Game: Clemson Vs. LSU Live Thread & Game Information

This years CFP Championship game features a match-up between the ACC and the SEC. Clemson earned their birth into the Championship game by defeating Ohio State in the semi-final game. The match up between Clemson and Ohio state was a game where Ohio state controlled both sides of the line and should have won the game as the more talented team but Clemson, as they have done many times, found a way to win.

LSU earned their birth into the Championship game via a blowout win over Oklahoma by a 63 to 28 blowout. LSU’s Heisman winning starting quarterback Joe Burrow had obscene stats in the first half of the semi-final game putting up 407 yards passing with no interceptions and 7 touchdowns. If that was not enough Burrow also had a rushing touchdown in the second half.

CFP Championship Game: LSU (13-0) 1st SEC West Division Vs. Clemson (13-0) 1st ACC Atlantic Division