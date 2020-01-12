Dolphins DC Patrick Graham leaves for Giants; Miami expected to promote CBs coach Josh Boyer

The Dolphins won five games in 2019 with a roster of unknowns and a group of inexperienced coaches. But no matter how much his team and staff overachieved this season, there was still plenty of room for improvement.

Immediately following Miami’s week 17 win over the New England Patriots, Flores fired his offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, and safeties coach. In the meantime, he has taken an unorthodox approach to fill those positions with some of the top up-and-comers in coaching.

Today, we found out that Flores will be losing another member of his coaching staff, as defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham has agreed to become the New York Giants next defensive coordinator. Graham and Giants head coach Joe Judge have a relationship from their time together in New England.

The #Giants are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2020

With Graham on his way to New York, the Dolphins are expected to promote cornerbacks coach/pass-game coordinator Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator.

The #Dolphins are expected to promote Josh Boyer to defensive coordinator, sources say. He replaces Patrick Graham, who’s leaving to become the #Giants’ DC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2020

Boyer, 42, did a masterful job this season with Miami’s depleted secondary. Every week it seemed like there was another defensive back in the lineup, and Miami’s coaching staff was able to get the most out of this unit. He was also able to help develop several players, including UDFA Nik Needham—who finished the year as one of the Dolphins’ top cornerbacks.

We will see if losing Patrick Graham will affect the Dolphins defense in 2020. But I imagine they won’t skip a beat, under one of the league’s top secondary coaches. He also has a good first name.

In Josh Boyer We Trust.