AFC Divisional Round: Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The Houston Texans made it into the Divisional Round by beating the Buffalo Bills 22 to 19 in Houston. Houston entered the playoffs as the fourth seed while the Bills were the fifth seed. Today’s game should serve as a tougher test for the Texans as they will play a better and more complete Kansas City Chiefs team today in Kansas City, one of the harder places to play in the NFL.

The Chiefs, as the number two seed had the Wildcard weekend of games off and have had two weeks to rest. The Chiefs earned their spot in the playoffs via their 12 and 4 record giving them them divisional title in the AFC West. Today’s premiere match-up should be between the two dynamic starting quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson for the Texans and Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.

Please use this thread to follow today's playoff game or to discuss any of the other playoff games this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

AFC Divisional Round: Houston Texans (10-6) 1st AFC South @ Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) 1st AFC West