AFC Divisional Round: Tennessee Titans @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

The Tennessee Titans, led by former Miami Dolphins starter Ryan Tannehill made it into the divisional round of the playoffs via upset defeat of the New England Patriots in Foxborough last weekend by a 20 to 13 score. Now things get even more difficult as the Titans travel to take on possibly the best team in the NFL right now, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens not only hold the first seed in the AFC playoffs but they have not lost a game since week three and four, the only two that they lost all season long. While Tannehill enters this game behind the NFL’s highest quarterback rating (117.5) on the season the Ravens dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson is not far behind him with a very solid 113.3 for the season. What gives Jackson the edge is that he’s more like Barry Sanders when he decides to run with the ball which makes him the most difficult player in the NFL to defend.

AFC Divisional Round: Tennessee Titans (9-7) 2nd AFC South @ Baltimore Ravens (14-2) 1st AFC North