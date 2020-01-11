NFC Divisional Round: Minnesota Vikings @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

The NFC Divisional Round pits the NFC West against the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings reached the Divisional Round via an upset victory over the New Orleans Saints last week in New Orleans by a 26 to 20 in overtimes. Minnesota is the 6th seed in the NFC, holding the last wildcard playoff spot.

As good as the Saints appeared on paper things look to get much harder this weekend for the Vikings as the face the number one seed San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers earned their number one seed behind a 13 and 3 regular season record. Their three losses came to to the Atlanta Falcons, their division rival Seattle Seahawks and the team that might possibly be the best in the NFL right now, the Baltimore Ravens.

Please use this thread to follow today’s playoff game or any of the other playoff games this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember that the rules apply to live threads as they do on any other post on the Phinsider. Please be respectful to your fellow Phins fan while commenting.

NFC Divisional Round: Minnesota Vikings (10-6) 2nd NFC North @ San Francisco 49ers (13-3) 1st NFC West