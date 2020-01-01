2019 Miami Dolphins offensive review

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season came to an end on Sunday with an upset victory over the New England Patriots. The win pushed Miami to 5-11 on the season, a year in which the team tore apart their roster, trading or releasing several veteran players, cutting salary cap requirements for 2020, and adding selection for the next couple of Drafts. It was a long year for the Dolphins and the Dolphins’ fans, but it is a year that has the team positioned to rebuild, grow, and develop into a potential annual contender.
A lot of things have to happen and happen correctly for Miami to reach the goals they want to reach. Draft picks and free agent signings have to succeed. The salary cap cannot be mismanaged now that it is coming back into order. And, the coaching staff has to continue to develop. Thus far, it has appeared first-year head coach Brian Flores is the right man to be Miami’s head coach, developing the young players on the roster this year while keeping the team together and getting them to play hard, despite the losses early in the year.
How well did Flores and the Dolphins play this year? We start with a look at the offense:
2019 Miami Dolphins offense
Total Offense: 27th (310.0 yards per game)
Passing Offense: 12th (237.8 yards per game)
Rushing Offense: 32nd (72.3 yards per game)
Scoring Offense: 25th (19.1 points per game)
2019 Miami Dolphins passing stats
Passing Yards
3,529 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (17th in NFL)
567 - Josh Rosen
20 - Albert Wilson
1 - Matt Haack
Passing yards per game
235.3 - Ryan Fitpatrick (20th)
94.5 - Josh Rosen
Passing yards per attempt
7.0 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-17th)
5.2 - Josh Rosen
Touchdown passes
20 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-21st)
1 - Josh Rosen
1 - Matt Haack
Interceptions
13 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-8th)
5 - Josh Rosen
Passer Rating
85.5 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (23rd)
52.0 - Josh Rosen
2019 Miami Dolphins rushing stats
Rushing attempts
74 - Kalen Ballage (56th)
62 - Patrick Laird (T-65th)
54 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (10th QBs)
53 - Mark Walton
47 - Kenyan Drake
36 - Myles Gaskin
5 - Albert Wilson
5 - Samaje Perine
4 - Jakeem Grant
4 - De’Lance Turner
3 - Josh Rosen
1 - Isaiah Ford
1 - Matt Haack
Rushing yards
243 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-70th; T-10th QBs)
201 - Mark Walton (80th)
174 - Kenyan Drake
168 - Patrick Laird
135 - Kalen Ballage
133 - Myles Gaskin
45 - Albert Wilson
16 - Samaje Perine
13 - Josh Rosen
11 - Isaiah Ford
6 - De’Lance Turner
5 - Jakeem Grant
2 - Matt Haack
Rushing yards per game (min 10 carries)
29.0 - Kenyan Drake (Would be 46th if just Miami stats)
28.7 - Mark Walton
19.0 - Myles Gaskin
16.2 - Ryan Fitzpatrick
11.3 - Kalen Ballage
11.2 - Patrick Laird
Rushing yards per carry (min 10 carries)
4.5 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (would be T-19th if qualified)
3.8 - Mark Walton (would be T-37th if qualified)
3. 7 - Kenyan Drake
3.7 - Myles Gaskin
2.7 - Patrick Laird
1.8 - Kalen Ballage
Rushing touchdowns
4 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-34th; 4th QBs)
3 - Kalen Ballage (T-44th)
1 - Myles Gaskin
1 - Patrick Laird
1 - Jakeem Grant
2019 Miami Dolphins receiving stats
Receptions
72 - DeVante Parker (T-30th)
51 - Mike Gesicki (69th; 12th TEs)
43 - Albert Wilson
32 - Preston Williams
32 - Allen Hurns
23 - Isaiah Ford
23 - Patrick Laird
22 - Kenyan Drake
19 - Jakeem Grant
15 - Mark Walton
14 - Kalen Ballage
7 - Durham Smythe
7 - Myles Gaskin
4 - Clive Walford
4 - Nick O’Leary
1 - Michael Deiter
1 - Jason Sanders
1 - Christian Wilkins
Targets
128 - DeVante Parker (16th)
89 - Mike Gesicki (T-54th; T-7th TEs)
62 - Albert Wilson
60 - Preston Williams
47 - Allen Hurns
35 - Isaiah Ford
33 - Kenyan Drake
33 - Jakeem Grant
30 - Patrick Laird
24 - Kalen Ballage
21 - Mark Walton
14 - Durham Smythe
12 - Myles Gaskin
8 - Clive Walford
5 - Nick O’Leary
1 - Michael Deiter
1 - Jason Sanders
1 - Christian Wilkins
Receiving yards
1202 - DeVante Parker (5th)
570 - Mike Gesicki (74th; 12th TEs)
428 - Preston Williams
416 - Allen Hurns
351 - Albert Wilson
244 - Isaiah Ford
204 - Patrick Laird
174 - Kenyan Drake
164 - Jakeem Grant
89 - Mark Walton
65 - Durham Smythe
63 - Kalen Ballage
57 - Clive Walford
51 - Myles Gaskin
37 - Nick O’Leary
1 - Jason Sanders
1 - Christian Wilkins
0 - Michael Deiter
Receiving yards per game (min 10 receptions)
75.1 - DeVante Parker (13th)
53.5 - Preston Williams (47th)
35.6 - Mike Gesicki (T-84th; 13th TEs)
30.5 - Isaiah Ford
29.7 - Allen Hurns
29.0 - Kenyan Drake
27.0 - Albert Wilson
16.4 - Jakeem Grant
13.6 - Patrick Laird
12.7 - Mark Walton
5.3 - Kalen Ballage
Yards per reception (min 10 receptions)
16.7 - DeVante Parker (T-8th)
13.4 - Preston Williams (43rd)
13.0 - Allen Hurns (47th)
11.2 - Mike Gesicki (T-81st; 17th TEs)
10.6 - Isaiah Ford
8.9 - Patrick Laird
8.6 - Jakeem Grant
8.2 - Albert Wilson
7.9 - Kenyan Drake
5.9 - Mark Walton
4.5 - Kalen Ballage
Receiving touchdowns
9 - DeVante Parker (T-4th)
5 - Mike Gesicki (T-44th; T-7th TEs)
3 - Preston Williams
2 - Allen Hurns
1 - Albert Wilson
1 - Jason Sanders
1 - Christian Wilkins
Loading comments...