2019 Miami Dolphins offensive review

The Miami Dolphins’ 2019 season came to an end on Sunday with an upset victory over the New England Patriots. The win pushed Miami to 5-11 on the season, a year in which the team tore apart their roster, trading or releasing several veteran players, cutting salary cap requirements for 2020, and adding selection for the next couple of Drafts. It was a long year for the Dolphins and the Dolphins’ fans, but it is a year that has the team positioned to rebuild, grow, and develop into a potential annual contender.

A lot of things have to happen and happen correctly for Miami to reach the goals they want to reach. Draft picks and free agent signings have to succeed. The salary cap cannot be mismanaged now that it is coming back into order. And, the coaching staff has to continue to develop. Thus far, it has appeared first-year head coach Brian Flores is the right man to be Miami’s head coach, developing the young players on the roster this year while keeping the team together and getting them to play hard, despite the losses early in the year.

How well did Flores and the Dolphins play this year? We start with a look at the offense:

2019 Miami Dolphins offense

Total Offense: 27th (310.0 yards per game)

Passing Offense: 12th (237.8 yards per game)

Rushing Offense: 32nd (72.3 yards per game)

Scoring Offense: 25th (19.1 points per game)

2019 Miami Dolphins passing stats

Passing Yards

3,529 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (17th in NFL)

567 - Josh Rosen

20 - Albert Wilson

1 - Matt Haack

Passing yards per game

235.3 - Ryan Fitpatrick (20th)

94.5 - Josh Rosen

Passing yards per attempt

7.0 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-17th)

5.2 - Josh Rosen

Touchdown passes

20 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-21st)

1 - Josh Rosen

1 - Matt Haack

Interceptions

13 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-8th)

5 - Josh Rosen

Passer Rating

85.5 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (23rd)

52.0 - Josh Rosen

2019 Miami Dolphins rushing stats

Rushing attempts

74 - Kalen Ballage (56th)

62 - Patrick Laird (T-65th)

54 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (10th QBs)

53 - Mark Walton

47 - Kenyan Drake

36 - Myles Gaskin

5 - Albert Wilson

5 - Samaje Perine

4 - Jakeem Grant

4 - De’Lance Turner

3 - Josh Rosen

1 - Isaiah Ford

1 - Matt Haack

Rushing yards

243 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-70th; T-10th QBs)

201 - Mark Walton (80th)

174 - Kenyan Drake

168 - Patrick Laird

135 - Kalen Ballage

133 - Myles Gaskin

45 - Albert Wilson

16 - Samaje Perine

13 - Josh Rosen

11 - Isaiah Ford

6 - De’Lance Turner

5 - Jakeem Grant

2 - Matt Haack

Rushing yards per game (min 10 carries)

29.0 - Kenyan Drake (Would be 46th if just Miami stats)

28.7 - Mark Walton

19.0 - Myles Gaskin

16.2 - Ryan Fitzpatrick

11.3 - Kalen Ballage

11.2 - Patrick Laird

Rushing yards per carry (min 10 carries)

4.5 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (would be T-19th if qualified)

3.8 - Mark Walton (would be T-37th if qualified)

3. 7 - Kenyan Drake

3.7 - Myles Gaskin

2.7 - Patrick Laird

1.8 - Kalen Ballage

Rushing touchdowns

4 - Ryan Fitzpatrick (T-34th; 4th QBs)

3 - Kalen Ballage (T-44th)

1 - Myles Gaskin

1 - Patrick Laird

1 - Jakeem Grant

2019 Miami Dolphins receiving stats

Receptions

72 - DeVante Parker (T-30th)

51 - Mike Gesicki (69th; 12th TEs)

43 - Albert Wilson

32 - Preston Williams

32 - Allen Hurns

23 - Isaiah Ford

23 - Patrick Laird

22 - Kenyan Drake

19 - Jakeem Grant

15 - Mark Walton

14 - Kalen Ballage

7 - Durham Smythe

7 - Myles Gaskin

4 - Clive Walford

4 - Nick O’Leary

1 - Michael Deiter

1 - Jason Sanders

1 - Christian Wilkins

Targets

128 - DeVante Parker (16th)

89 - Mike Gesicki (T-54th; T-7th TEs)

62 - Albert Wilson

60 - Preston Williams

47 - Allen Hurns

35 - Isaiah Ford

33 - Kenyan Drake

33 - Jakeem Grant

30 - Patrick Laird

24 - Kalen Ballage

21 - Mark Walton

14 - Durham Smythe

12 - Myles Gaskin

8 - Clive Walford

5 - Nick O’Leary

1 - Michael Deiter

1 - Jason Sanders

1 - Christian Wilkins

Receiving yards

1202 - DeVante Parker (5th)

570 - Mike Gesicki (74th; 12th TEs)

428 - Preston Williams

416 - Allen Hurns

351 - Albert Wilson

244 - Isaiah Ford

204 - Patrick Laird

174 - Kenyan Drake

164 - Jakeem Grant

89 - Mark Walton

65 - Durham Smythe

63 - Kalen Ballage

57 - Clive Walford

51 - Myles Gaskin

37 - Nick O’Leary

1 - Jason Sanders

1 - Christian Wilkins

0 - Michael Deiter

Receiving yards per game (min 10 receptions)

75.1 - DeVante Parker (13th)

53.5 - Preston Williams (47th)

35.6 - Mike Gesicki (T-84th; 13th TEs)

30.5 - Isaiah Ford

29.7 - Allen Hurns

29.0 - Kenyan Drake

27.0 - Albert Wilson

16.4 - Jakeem Grant

13.6 - Patrick Laird

12.7 - Mark Walton

5.3 - Kalen Ballage

Yards per reception (min 10 receptions)

16.7 - DeVante Parker (T-8th)

13.4 - Preston Williams (43rd)

13.0 - Allen Hurns (47th)

11.2 - Mike Gesicki (T-81st; 17th TEs)

10.6 - Isaiah Ford

8.9 - Patrick Laird

8.6 - Jakeem Grant

8.2 - Albert Wilson

7.9 - Kenyan Drake

5.9 - Mark Walton

4.5 - Kalen Ballage

Receiving touchdowns

9 - DeVante Parker (T-4th)

5 - Mike Gesicki (T-44th; T-7th TEs)

3 - Preston Williams

2 - Allen Hurns

1 - Albert Wilson

1 - Jason Sanders

1 - Christian Wilkins