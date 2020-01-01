Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
‘Someone is going to be very lucky’ hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach - Pats Pulpit
New England’s offensive line coach spoke highly about McDaniels.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Robby Anderson says he won’t sign a new contract before free agency - Gang Green Nation
The Jets are closing up shop today. Wide receiver Robby Anderson is set to become a free agent. The Jets still have a few months with exclusive access to negotiate a new deal with Anderson, but it...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Reports: Cleveland Browns request to interview Brian Daboll for head coach opening - Buffalo Rumblings
The Browns are looking for an offensive whiz.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Steelers: Play of the game - Baltimore Beatdown
Gus Edwards 38-yard rush: The "Gus Bus" has been money on third-and-short situations all season long and once again came through in Week 17. Facing a 3rd-&-4 at midfield in the first quarter,...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Do fans want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers on HBO’s Hard Knocks? - Behind the Steel Curtain
After missing the postseason for two straight years, the Steelers are eligible to appear on the show as long as they don’t make a head-coaching change
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Joe Mixon apologetic after accidentally hitting referee - Cincy Jungle
Even after the final whistle is blown, an NFL field is no safe place. This referee is living proof.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns sign eight players to reserve/future deals - Dawgs By Nature
While he’s still the GM, John Dorsey and company take care of a little offseason business.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans-Titans (A Football Game Was Played) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about how it used to be.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
The Titans have the NFL’s most explosive offense and a handful of matches heading into the playoffs - Music City Miracles
These are not your father’s Tennessee Titans.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II: ‘I am going to be a great quarterback in this league’ - Big Cat Country
Following a record-setting rookie season, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has all the confidence in the world in himself
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo considering retirement - Stampede Blue
The end of each NFL season means a lot of activity for teams who are not preparing for a playoff game. The front office of each franchise goes back to the drawing board and starts planning for the...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Plenty of optimism with how the Denver Broncos finished the 2019 season - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos finished the 2019 season on a high note as rookie Drew Lock goes 4-1 in his five starts to lift Denver to 7-9 record.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Will the Chargers play it safe again this offseason? - Bolts From The Blue
As we hit midday on Black Monday, it appears that John Spanos, President of Football Operations (35-45 career record), is prepared to bring back the same coaching staff and front office that gave...
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders and Richie Incognito reportedly agree to 2-year, $14 million contract extension - Silver And Black Pride
Richie Incognito and the Raiders have reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $14 million contract per reports from Jay Glazer and Vic Tafur.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs talk “Fitzmagic” after clinching miraculous first-round bye - Arrowhead Pride
Thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins, the Chiefs have a week to rest.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Who will replace Pat Shurmur? Here’s a list of New York Giants head-coaching candidates - Big Blue View
A few names have already emerged
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Doug Pederson credits Eagles’ coaching staff for adapting to an evolving roster - Bleeding Green Nation
Plus, the Eagles’ head coach gives an injury update.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a terrific statistical season in 2019 - Blogging The Boys
Unfortunately, Prescott’s efforts didn’t lead to a winning season.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Michael Silver on Ron Rivera and the Redskins: “The Ron Rivera deal is done” - Hogs Haven
UPDATE: Michael Silver is reporting that the deal is done and Ron Rivera has been hired as the new coach.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Week 17 Snap Counts: Aaron Jones is the workhorse again with Williams out - Acme Packing Company
The Packers’ top back carried the ball 25 times but delivered a huge play late to set up the game-winning field goal.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions DT Damon Harrison considering retirement: ‘My body is just not there’ - Pride Of Detroit
Snacks was emotional in the Lions locker room following their 2019 finale.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears sign 9 players to reserve/future contracts - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears are making roster moves with an eye towards 2020!
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
A TED Talk, Week 17 - Daily Norseman
Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints screwed by another blatant no-call pass interference - Canal Street Chronicles
Make them all pay this postseason, Sean.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Dan Quinn: Falcons will add Raheem Morris, bring back Dirk Koetter and Ben Kotwica - The Falcoholic
The Falcons are really running it all back.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers hoping to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers could interview him as early as this week during Kansas City's first round bye in the playoffs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: So Many Questions - Bucs Nation
The Bucs finish 7-9 and have more than enough questions heading into the offseason
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers-Seahawks recap: NFL Responds to the wild finish and officiating controversy - Niners Nation
A whole lot of nothing.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals stand pat at defensive coordinator and GM - Revenge of the Birds
Many had hoped, myself included that the Arizona Cardinals would be players on Black Monday in the NFL again.
Out with Steve Keim and Vance Joseph to help prepare Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Injury Update: Seahawks Mychal Kendricks believed to be out for the season - Field Gulls
On Sunday night the Seattle Seahawks dropped a thriller of a game to the San Francisco 49ers, coming up just short of a go-ahead touchdown in the waning seconds. The 26-21 final gave the 49ers the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams’ most important coach is Offensive Line Coach Aaron Kromer - Turf Show Times
While much of the attention is being paid to Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips, don’t ignore the Rams’ point man on the offensive line.