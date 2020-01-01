Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

‘Someone is going to be very lucky’ hiring Josh McDaniels as head coach - Pats Pulpit

New England’s offensive line coach spoke highly about McDaniels.





Robby Anderson says he won’t sign a new contract before free agency - Gang Green Nation

The Jets are closing up shop today. Wide receiver Robby Anderson is set to become a free agent. The Jets still have a few months with exclusive access to negotiate a new deal with Anderson, but it...





Reports: Cleveland Browns request to interview Brian Daboll for head coach opening - Buffalo Rumblings

The Browns are looking for an offensive whiz.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Steelers: Play of the game - Baltimore Beatdown

Gus Edwards 38-yard rush: The "Gus Bus" has been money on third-and-short situations all season long and once again came through in Week 17. Facing a 3rd-&-4 at midfield in the first quarter,...





Do fans want to see the Pittsburgh Steelers on HBO’s Hard Knocks? - Behind the Steel Curtain

After missing the postseason for two straight years, the Steelers are eligible to appear on the show as long as they don’t make a head-coaching change





Joe Mixon apologetic after accidentally hitting referee - Cincy Jungle

Even after the final whistle is blown, an NFL field is no safe place. This referee is living proof.





Browns sign eight players to reserve/future deals - Dawgs By Nature

While he’s still the GM, John Dorsey and company take care of a little offseason business.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans-Titans (A Football Game Was Played) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about how it used to be.





The Titans have the NFL’s most explosive offense and a handful of matches heading into the playoffs - Music City Miracles

These are not your father’s Tennessee Titans.





Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II: ‘I am going to be a great quarterback in this league’ - Big Cat Country

Following a record-setting rookie season, Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II has all the confidence in the world in himself





Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo considering retirement - Stampede Blue

The end of each NFL season means a lot of activity for teams who are not preparing for a playoff game. The front office of each franchise goes back to the drawing board and starts planning for the...

AFC WEST:

Plenty of optimism with how the Denver Broncos finished the 2019 season - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos finished the 2019 season on a high note as rookie Drew Lock goes 4-1 in his five starts to lift Denver to 7-9 record.





Will the Chargers play it safe again this offseason? - Bolts From The Blue

As we hit midday on Black Monday, it appears that John Spanos, President of Football Operations (35-45 career record), is prepared to bring back the same coaching staff and front office that gave...





Raiders and Richie Incognito reportedly agree to 2-year, $14 million contract extension - Silver And Black Pride

Richie Incognito and the Raiders have reportedly agreed to a 2-year, $14 million contract per reports from Jay Glazer and Vic Tafur.





Chiefs talk “Fitzmagic” after clinching miraculous first-round bye - Arrowhead Pride

Thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins, the Chiefs have a week to rest.

NFC EAST:

Who will replace Pat Shurmur? Here’s a list of New York Giants head-coaching candidates - Big Blue View

A few names have already emerged





Doug Pederson credits Eagles’ coaching staff for adapting to an evolving roster - Bleeding Green Nation

Plus, the Eagles’ head coach gives an injury update.





Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had a terrific statistical season in 2019 - Blogging The Boys

Unfortunately, Prescott’s efforts didn’t lead to a winning season.





Michael Silver on Ron Rivera and the Redskins: “The Ron Rivera deal is done” - Hogs Haven

UPDATE: Michael Silver is reporting that the deal is done and Ron Rivera has been hired as the new coach.

NFC NORTH:

Packers Week 17 Snap Counts: Aaron Jones is the workhorse again with Williams out - Acme Packing Company

The Packers’ top back carried the ball 25 times but delivered a huge play late to set up the game-winning field goal.





Detroit Lions DT Damon Harrison considering retirement: ‘My body is just not there’ - Pride Of Detroit

Snacks was emotional in the Lions locker room following their 2019 finale.





Bears sign 9 players to reserve/future contracts - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears are making roster moves with an eye towards 2020!





A TED Talk, Week 17 - Daily Norseman

Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints screwed by another blatant no-call pass interference - Canal Street Chronicles

Make them all pay this postseason, Sean.





Dan Quinn: Falcons will add Raheem Morris, bring back Dirk Koetter and Ben Kotwica - The Falcoholic

The Falcons are really running it all back.





Panthers hoping to interview Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers could interview him as early as this week during Kansas City's first round bye in the playoffs.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: So Many Questions - Bucs Nation

The Bucs finish 7-9 and have more than enough questions heading into the offseason

NFC WEST:

49ers-Seahawks recap: NFL Responds to the wild finish and officiating controversy - Niners Nation

A whole lot of nothing.





Arizona Cardinals stand pat at defensive coordinator and GM - Revenge of the Birds

Many had hoped, myself included that the Arizona Cardinals would be players on Black Monday in the NFL again.

Out with Steve Keim and Vance Joseph to help prepare Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray...





Injury Update: Seahawks Mychal Kendricks believed to be out for the season - Field Gulls

On Sunday night the Seattle Seahawks dropped a thriller of a game to the San Francisco 49ers, coming up just short of a go-ahead touchdown in the waning seconds. The 26-21 final gave the 49ers the...





LA Rams’ most important coach is Offensive Line Coach Aaron Kromer - Turf Show Times

While much of the attention is being paid to Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips, don’t ignore the Rams’ point man on the offensive line.