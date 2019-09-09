Miami Dolphins look to move on past the Ravens and Brian Flores has a big challenge in front of him (Phinsider Daily)

Join Matt Cannata on today’s edition of Phinsider Daily as he talks about the Miami Dolphins loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and how he sees this season playing out.

Yes, the Dolphins were beat up by the Ravens, but is it time for Dolphins fans to start panicking? Sure, the mandate this season was to lose to ensure a top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but no one thought the Dolphins would get beat THIS bad. What went wrong for Miami, and is there any hope for the future weeks for this team to be competitive?

In addition, Brian Flores will have his work cut out for him off the field as there have been reports that multiple players have already started to request a trade. I tell you what I know about the situation, and how it will impact this team moving forward.

Finally, the Patriots come to town in Week 2. Can Flores and his staff find the right game plan to compete with New England, or should fans be bracing themselves for another blowout loss?

Join me on today’s Phinsider Daily for all of this and more!