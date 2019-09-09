Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders

The second of two Monday Night Football games for the NFL’s first week of the 2019 season features the Denver Broncos who will travel west to take on the Oakland Raiders. Both teams enter this game following huge changes in the off-season. The Broncos changed staffs, systems and even the starting quarterback while the Raiders have just basically blown up their roster including the cutting of star wide-out Antonio Brown. The Raiders had previously traded a package of picks for Brown and now the entire NFL may wind up regretting his release from the Raiders.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game as well as any of the earlier action from earlier games in the NFL today or as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules on live threads as you would on any other site anywhere else on the Phinsider.

Denver Broncos @ Oakland Raiders