Ravens at Dolphins: Final score and immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens have completed their Week 1 contest, and at least the Ravens showed up to play. Miami struggled to do anything all game, and the Ravens won 59-10.

The Ravens opened the game taking it straight at the Dolphins defense. After a great special teams tackle by Deon Lacey to force the Ravens to start at the 11 yard line, Mark Ingram took the first carry 49 yards before Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard were able to pull him down. The Ravens continued, alternating between runs and passes, with Miami unable to make tackles. Baltimore quickly drive 89 yards to take the 7-0 lead.

Miami saw the opening pass of the Ryan Fitzpatrick era start with a throw to no one. Albert Wilson then caught the second pass for 12 yards and Kalen Ballage, who started over Kenyan Drake at running back, picked up four yards. Fitzpatrick then looked deep for Drake, but underthrew the pass and Earl Thomas intercepted it.

The next play saw Jackson throw short to Marquise Brown, who broke through the middle of the defense and scored on the 47-yard touchdown. Baltimore extended the lead to 14-0, and Miami’s defense looked confused and lost.

The offense did not look any better on their next possession. On a drive that included a 13-yard run from Ballage on the second play, Miami finished the possession after five plays for seven yards. Albert Wilson took the Wildcat snap on the first down after the Ballage run, picking up a yard before a screen to Ballage lost eight yards, with the running back barely able to catch the pass before being leveled. Miami punted.

Miami shut down an Edwards run after just four yards, then a Jackson run for three yards. On 3rd-and-3 from their own 14, Jackson dropped back and found Brown, who had beaten Minkah Fitzpatrick, for the 83-yard touchdown. 21-0.

The Dolphins offense actually moved the ball a little on their next possession. After Ballage lost three yards, Fitzpatrick was able to connect with tight end Mike Gesicki for 26 yards, then he found Drake for five yards. Two incomplete passes and Miami was forced to punt - but at least the offnse picked up 28 yards.

The Ravens offense slowed down a little on their next possession. They took seven plays to go the 80 yards for the touchdown, helped by two straight defensive holding penalties on Miami. 28-0.

Miami’s offense had a moment of excitement on their next drive, with Fitzpatrick finding DeVante Parker for a 49-yard gain on 2nd-and-11. Parker caught the ball between two defenders, somehow holding on as he hit the ground. Fitzpatrick looked deep again on 3rd-and-19 from the Baltimore 36, finding Preston Williams in the endzone, but the ball jarred loose as the receiver hit the turf. Miami converted on the 54-yard field goal. 28-3.

Miami forced a three-and-out on the next possession, stuffing the run on 3rd-and-1 to force the punt. Jakeem Grant muffed the return, however, and Baltimore recovered at the Dolphins’ ten-yard line. On 3rd-and-Goal, Miami pressured Jackson, who dropped back and somehow floated a ball into the endzone for the touchdown. 35-3.

Miami held on the ball for five plays on the next drive, but still had to punt.

The Dolphins held the Ravens to a three-and-out, or so it appeared. Instead, a fake with a direct snap to Anthony Levine picked up 60 yards and set up the Ravens for a 42-3 lead on an Ingram three-yard run.

Miami decided to show up with 1:42 left in the half. After 14-yard pass to Parker and a roughing the penalty call on Baltimore, Fitzpatrick was sacked. Then he threw an incomplete pass, but started finding a rhythm. A 22-yard pass to Allen Hurns then was followed by an incomplete pass to Parker, who caught the ball but could only get one foot down. Then Fitzpatrick found Preston Williams one a seven-yard out, stopping the clock. Then a pass to Williams in the middle of the field for 11 yards and a timeout. Then he found Williams in the back of the endzone for the touchdown. 42-10.

Baltimore knelt to kill the clock after the kickoff.

First Half Reactions:

The first half felt exactly as everyone knew it would, but hoped it would not. The offense could not find a rhythm - outside the last drive - and the defense struggled to tackle. This is going to be a long, long year if this continues - and there is nothing saying it will not continue.

Miami took the opening kick of the second half, and looked pretty much like they did most of the first half. Drake picked up ten yards on the first play, then added five yards on the second play. Jakeem Grant was called for illegal motion, then, after an incomplete pass, Fiztpatrick was sacked and the Dolphins had to punt.

The Ravens, of course, went right down the field, covering 71 yards in nine plays. The drive was highlighted by a 39 yard pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews, who was tackled at the one-yard line. Baltimore scored two plays later. 49-10.

Miami picked up a first down on 3rd-and-10 following two incompletions, with Fitzpatrik lobbing up a pass and Parker able to fight his way back for it. After looking deep for Parker and coming up empty, Fitzpatrick found Grant for 17 yards, but a holding penalty negated it. Ballage then picked up six yards, but an incomplete pass looking for Grant ended the drive and Matt Haack punted again.

Baltimore was forced to use their kicker on the next drive, moving the ball 68 yards before Justin Tucker had to kick a 34-yard field goal.

Miami brought in Josh Rosen for Fitzpatrick on the next drive, but, after the change in quarters, Rosen threw toward Jakeem Grant, only to have the pass intercepted.

The Ravens subbed Robert Griffin III into the game for Jackson after the pick, then proceeded to move down the field, going 42-yards in nine plays. 59-10.

Miami went three-and-out on their next possession, with Rosen throwing an incmplete pass, Mark Walton picking up a yard, and Rosen sacked, before the punt.

Final reactions:

2020 Preseason Game 5 is complete and it was ugly for Miami.

The Dolphins just did not show up for this game. It just felt ugly from the opening kick, and they could not get out of their own way. Fitzpatrick and Rosen were constantly under pressure, they defense could not tackle, and Miami fell to 0-1 on the season.

Fitzpatrick finished the day 14-for-29 for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception, giving him a 66.0 passer rating. Rosen was 1-for-3 for five yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating.

Parker may have had the best day of any offensvie player, picking up 75 yards on three receptions - but he was targeted seven times, so it was not a great catch per target ratio.

The biggest highlight of the game for Miami was clearly punter Matt Haack, who kicked six times, with two inside the 20, for an average of 53.7 yards per kick.

It was rough. It was ugly. And it is a sign of this being a really, really long year.