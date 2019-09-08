Dolphins inactive players Week 1 shakes up offensive line (again)

The Miami Dolphins have announced their inactive players for their Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, showing a shakeup of the offensive line. The Dolphins currently list Shaq Calhoun as the team’s starting right guard, but he is officially inactive for the game, likely signaling Danny Isidora has moved up to the first string after Miami traded for him a week ago.
Also inactive for the game are cornerback Ken Webster, running back Myles Gaskin, running back Patrick Laird, center/guard Chris Reed, tackle Isaiah Prince, and linebacker Trent Harris. Prince is another player who was considered a potential starter, this time at right tackle, as Miami could move Jesse Davis to left tackle as a temporary fix to that position following the trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans. The team could be looking to J’Marcus Webb or Julién Davenport to start with Prince being inactive.
For the Raves, linebacker Otaro Alaka, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, defensive tackle Daylon Mack, quarterback Trace McSorely, guard Ben Powers, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, and tackle Greg Senat are inactive.
Loading comments...