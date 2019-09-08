 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Phinsider Week 1 straight-up winners picks

By Kevin Nogle
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The 2019 regular season is here, and that marks the return of our The Phinsider Picks Pool. This year, James, Justin, Kat and I will battle it out all season to see who can correctly pick the straight-up winners most often.

Last season, Kat won with 61.78 percent of her picks made correctly, while I was second at 61.61 percent. Duke took part last season, coming in third at 59.38 percent, followed by James at 58.48 percent, then Justin at 57.14 percent. Will Kat repeat as the champion?

Here are our picks for Week 1. We will be back next week with the results from this week as well as our picks for next week. Feel free to add your own picks in the comments and see if you can beat us - either for this week or, if you want to keep track throughout the season, in the overall standings.

The Phinsider Picks Pool

Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Game Kevin James Justin Kat
Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Bears
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Colts Colts Colts Colts
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Dolphins Dolphins Jets Jets
San Francisco 49ers at New Orlean Saints Saints Saints Saints 49ers
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Browns Browns Bengals Browns
Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars Chargers Chargers Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Arizona Cardinals Steelers Steelers Cardinals Cardinals
Tennessee Titans at Oakland Raiders Titans Titans Titans Titans
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles
Week 13 10-6 8-8 9-7 8-8
Season Results 115-76-1 125-66-1 120-71-1 125-66-1

