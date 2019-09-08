Dolphins fan confidence drops as team prepares for Week 1

The week between roster cuts to the end preseason and the start of the regular season with their game against the Baltimore Ravens has been one of the strangest roster turnovers in Miami Dolphins history. Miami traded away left tackle Laremy Tunsil, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and linebacker Kiko Alonso in the past seven days, and they have consistently signed and released various players.

In all, the Dolphins have just 21 players on their roster this season who was on the team last year. Miami is turning over the roster and getting deep into the foundational rebuild they were discussion as far back as January. The Dolphins have stocked up on draft picks and salary cap space for 2020 and 2021, but it does not look like the 2019 season will be one to remember.

And now, as the regular season begins, fans are starting to react to such a drastic change. At the start of the preseason, 64 percent of Dolphins fans, through our FanPulse surveys, said they were confident in the direction of the team. As Week 1 of the regular season approaches, fans are now down to just 58 percent of them confident in the direction of the team. While this is a huge increase over the 31 percent of fans who said they were confident at the end of the 2018 season, sitting at just 58 percent is not a great way to start the season.

There are only three teams with fans less confident in their team than Miami fans are in the Dolphins: the Arizona Cardinals (47 percent), the Washington Redskins (36 percent), and the Houston Texans (28 percent).

Will the regular season increase how Dolphins fans view the direction of the franchise?

